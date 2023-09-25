Ravens Week 3 Snap Counts: Daryl Worley Played 102 (!) Snaps

Unable to build upon their impressive Week 2 divisional road win, the Ravens fell 22-19 to Indianapolis in demoralizing fashion. Baltimore was more efficient on third down and in the red zone but lost the time of possession and turnover battles. The overtime home defeat puts the Ravens in a three-way tie atop the AFC North at 2-1 on the young season.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 72 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Lamar produced 303 yards from scrimmage, 201 through the air and 101 plus two touchdowns on the ground, but lost a fumble and failed to engineer a score on the final five drives of the contest.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards: 32 (44%)

Melvin Gordon: 29 (40%)

Kenyan Drake 11 (15%)

Justice Hill: Inactive

Edwards gained 51 rushing yards before exiting with a concussion. Gordon ran for 32 yards on 10 carries and Drake coughed up a costly fumble after a 24-yard catch-and-run.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 59 (82%)

Isaiah Likely: 19 (26%) — 14 Special Teams Snaps (39%)

Patrick Ricard: 19 (26%) — 12 (33%)

Charlie Kolar: 0 — 3 (8%)

Andrews caught four of five targets for 35 yards while Likely’s dropped a third down pass in overtime.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 67 (93%) — 1 (3%)

Nelson Agholor: 52 (72%) — 1 (3%)

Rashod Bateman: 50 (69%) — 1 (3%)

Devin Duvernay: 18 (25%) — 17 (47%)

Tylan Wallace: 0 — 11 (31%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: Inactive

Flowers led the receiving corps with eight catches for 48 yards on 10 targets. Bateman was a near non-factor before suffering a hamstring injury. Agholor caught all four of his targets for 39 yards and Duvernay generated a 31-yard punt return. Wallace also exited early with a hamstring injury.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 72 (100%) — 4 (11%)

Kevin Zeitler: 72 (100%) — 4 (11%)

Morgan Moses: 72 (100%) — 4 (11%)

Sam Mustipher: 72 (100%)

Patrick Mekari: 72 (100%)

Daniel Faalele: 4 (6%) — 4 (11%)

Ben Cleveland: 0 — 4 (11%)

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: DNP

Ronnie Stanley: Inactive

Tyler Linderbaum: Inactive

The blocking unit struggled to keep Indianapolis at bay in Week 3. The group allowed four sacks among six tackles for loss and Mustipher was charged with a fumble for an errant shotgun snap.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 64 Defensive Snaps (76%)

Michael Pierce: 54 (64%)

Broderick Washington: 24 (29%) — 6 (17%)

Travis Jones: 22 (26%) — 10 (28%)

Brent Urban: 17 (20%) — 10 (28%)

Madubuike and Urban both posted tackles for loss. However, the defensive line shares some responsibility for allowing Zack Moss to rush for 122 yards.

Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith: 84 (100%)

Patrick Queen: 84 (100%)

Malik Harrison: 8 (10%) — 32 (89%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 0 — 32 (89%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 25 (69%)

Smith and Queen combined for 11 solo tackles. However, beyond a half sack and pass deflection for Smith, the dynamic duo did not make as many splash plays as the Ravens have grow accustomed to.

Outside Linebackers

Tavius Robinson: 55 (65%) — 18 (50%)

Jadeveon Clowney: 49 (58%)

Jeremiah Moon: 46 (55%) — 18 (50%)

David Ojabo: 4 (5%)

Odafe Oweh: Inactive

With Oweh inactive and Ojabo forced from the game with an ankle injury after four snaps, Robinson and Moon received by far their most extensive snap shares at the professional level. Clowney was a disruptive force again with a half sack and two quarterback hits in this outing.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 84 (100%) — 4 (11%)

Ronald Darby: 55 (65%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 29 (35%) — 7 (19%)

Arthur Maulet: 3 (4%) — 15 (42%)

Kevon Seymour: 0 — 31 (86%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: 0 — 17 (47%)

Marlon Humphrey: Inactive

Stephens played perhaps the best game of his career with multiple open field tackles among his 11 combined tackles and two clutch pass break-ups. Darby notched a pass defensed as well, and Maulet made his Ravens debut.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton: 84 (100%) — 14 (39%)

Geno Stone: 82 (98%) — 19 (53%)

Daryl Worley: 76 (90%) — 26 (72%)

Marcus Williams: Inactive

Hamilton was deployed as a nickel defender for much of the game and made his presence felt with three sacks, a forced fumble, pass break-up and seven solo tackles. With Hamilton in aligning in the slot, Worley and Stone collected nine combined solo tackles on the backend.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 9 (25%)

Jordan Stout: 11 (31%)

Tyler Ott: 11 (31%)

Tucker came up short on a 61-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation and the punt coverage unit allowed a 32-yard return.