What are the odds? Ravens are road dogs vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a painful defeat on Sunday as they lost to the Indianapolis Colts with Gardner Minshew II at the helm. Now, they’ll have to get up off the mat and head to Cleveland where the Ravens find themselves as road underdogs to the Browns.

Odds

Spread: Ravens +2

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens +110 / Browns -130

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Unsurprisingly, an AFC North bout that will feature two solid defenses is being estimated as a close contest. Things tend to be decided by a game-winning field goal in such matters and by the way the Browns’ defense is performing, it’ll be tough to find the end zone come Sunday.

The three best single-game defensive performances in the NFL this season, based on success rate:



1. Browns in Week 1

2. Browns in Week 3

3. Browns in Week 2



What a start to the Jim Schwartz era in Cleveland. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 24, 2023

The Ravens could close the gap or the line could change depending upon who from the Ravens practices this week. The Ravens hope to gain any of their seven players inactive in Week 2 back on the field, namely their offensive linemen who need to defend the likes of Myles Garrett, who the Tennessee Titans were using two tight ends to try and slow him down.