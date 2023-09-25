Ravens News 9/25: Ugly Loss and more

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Ravens were their own worst enemy Give the Colts credit. They came into Baltimore and in tough conditions, they played a very good road game. They controlled the trenches. They ran the football. They made things difficult for Jackson. But the Ravens have to feel like they let the game slip. Drake’s fumble at the Colts’ 20-yard line in the first quarter completely changed the momentum of the game. A Jackson fumble in the second quarter set up a Colts field goal. The Ravens then essentially gave the Colts two free time-outs late in the fourth quarter while trying to close out a three-point lead. Then in OT, the Ravens couldn’t get a first down and even give Tucker a shot at a field goal after starting a drive at the Colts’ 47. With two road games coming up against AFC North teams, the Ravens just made things much tougher on themselves. Kyle Hamilton was best player on field for Ravens With the starting nickel, Ar’Darius Washington, going on injured reserve this week, the Ravens decided to use their starting safety, Kyle Hamilton, in the slot. Hamilton had the best game of his young career. The 2022 first-round pick had three sacks, all in the first half. He also had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. It wasn’t a particularly impressive performance by the Ravens defense, but Hamilton was terrific.

Gordon McGuinness. PFF

Offensive spotlight: The Ravens failed to deal with pressure in this game. It led to two fumbles from Lamar Jackson in the pocket, one of which he lost, and hindered their ability to find plays downfield. They countered it by being strong on the ground, with Gus Edwards averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 11 attempts before getting hurt and Jackson leading the way with 101 yards on 14 carries. Zack Moss had a big game, picking up 122 rushing yards on 30 carries and scoring on a 17-yard reception where he outmuscled Patrick Queen to the ball. Quarterback Gardner Minshew was solid in his first start for the Colts, going 27-of-44 for 227 yards and the touchdown pass to Moss. Defensive spotlight: Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was a problem for the Colts at the line of scrimmage, registering three sacks, a batted pass and two tackles for loss. The pressure the Colts were able to generate when rushing only four slowed the Ravens’ offense down after their first drive and forced them into plenty of mistakes. Edge defender Samson Ebukam recorded two tackles for loss and forced a fumble on a sack.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

What happened to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense? The Ravens’ offense was missing four injured starters in left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Justice Hill. It showed. The Ravens produced as many turnovers (fumbles by Jackson and running back Kenyan Drake) as touchdowns. Baltimore couldn’t push the ball downfield and relied on the legs of Jackson, who ran for over 100 yards for the first time since Week 3 of last season. Stock up after the loss: Safety Kyle Hamilton. His three sacks were the most in the first half by a defensive back in NFL history. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hamilton sacked Gardner Minshew in under four seconds each time. Stock down after the loss: Ravens’ run defense. Baltimore gave up 122 yards to Zack Moss, who became the second 100-yard rusher against the Ravens over the past 29 games.

Michael Baca, NFL.com

Indianapolis Colts 22, Baltimore Ravens 19 Ravens’ mistakes on offense lead to downfall. A seamless 12-play, 80-yard TD drive to open the game set the table for a potential Ravens showcase, but their next three drives ended due to an inability to hold onto a wet ball. Lamar Jackson and Kenyan Drake lost fumbles and a botched snap by backup center Sam Mustipher forced a punt. The Ravens didn’t find any offensive footing again until the third quarter, as Jackson led an 81-yard drive that ended with an impressive TD run. A game Colts defense wasn’t going to be pushed around so easily, as it held the Ravens to just one more score — a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. The offense was offered a clean slate in OT but managed just 11 yards on seven plays in extra time.

Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun