Staff Reactions to the Ravens 22-19 loss to the Indianapolis Colts

The Ravens leave home field with their heads a bit low after a 22-19 defeat from the Indianapolis Colts and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

The Ravens, though dealing annual injury woes, lost to the Indianapolis Colts with their backup center and Gardner Minshew II at quarterback.

They failed to execute. They let themselves get in their own way after a roaring start. Up until Kenyan Drake’s fumble, they were moving the chains at will and heading straight for the end zone.

This was a painful loss that saw great performances out of Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, Jadeveon Clowney and others. They had opportunities. They wasted them. Now, they must hope it won’t hurt them come the end of the season. — Kyle Barber

This was one of the most frustrating and ugly losses in recent memory. The Ravens were on the wrong side of blatant missed defensive penalties late in the game, which many will rightfully point to. Their slew of continued injuries does not help either. However, they also had plenty of chances to close the door prior to that but could not deliver offensively. They played poor situational football, lost at the line of scrimmage, and struggled with self-inflicted mistakes. That’s a recipe to be upset as an eight-point favorite in your home stadium. — Frank Platko

This game was decided by an obvious pass interference on Zay Flowers that was not called. However, there is no sugar coating that the Ravens could not get out of their own way on offense for most of the contest. This is a bitter pill to swallow for Baltimore in a tough AFC. Getting healthy is the most important thing going forward for the Ravens, but as we all know, that’s not likely to happen as more and more injuries pile up with every game. — Dustin Cox

On a day where a short-handed Ravens defense forced Colts kicker Matt Gay to hit an NFL record four field goals from 50-plus, the offensive’s inability to hold onto the ball in the first half and pick crucial conversions in the second half opened the door for the officials to play a vital role in their first defeat of the 2023 regular season. Outside of two touchdown drives, they struggled to consistently stay on the field and move the chains. Even though they were short-handed on that side of the ball as well, there were plays there to be made and they made costly mistakes more often than they made the plays that were there for the taking. — Joshua Reed

Although the deciding play of the game was a clear pass interference against rookie Zay Flowers, the Ravens had multiple opportunities to put this one away and couldn’t. This was an ugly game in poor conditions but at the end of the day, the Ravens had far more self-inflicted issues than Indianapolis. This seemed like a game we’ve all seen multiple times and while this loss won’t define their season, it is one of the more frustrating losses in recent memory. — Stephen Bopst