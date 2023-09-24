Ravens vs. Colts: 5 Winners & 6 Losers

The Baltimore Ravens, who entered Week 3 with a full head of steam reverted fell victim to sloppy, undisciplined football that ends in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Below are the winners and losers.

Winners

S Kyle Hamilton: By games end, the sophomore safety racked up three sacks, a forced fumble, seven tackles and a pass defensed. This was a dominant game by Hamilton who lit up the Ravens. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney said after the game he calls Hamilton “The Avatar.”

“Six-four at safety and can run, can hit,” Clowney said. “I like playing with him. He’s gonna bring it.”

Hamilton credited Clowney for freeing him up for the rush.

“Any time you get an edge blitz like that it’s kind of a team rush,” Hamilton said. “You got Clowney on the edge who is one of the best pass rushers in this league and he’s pretty much giving himself up so I can free up and get those sacks. We were joking about it, going back and forth the whole game.”

QB Lamar Jackson: Delivered the opening drive touchdown with precision. Multiple gains on the ground that churned up yardage. Jackson was quick, decisive and executing sharply. He did the same on the Ravens’ second touchdown, which he also ran in on a decisive drive. Certainly, he’s a winner in today’s game.

However, a second quarter lost fumble was Jackson’s fourth fumble of the season and his second lost fumble. Jackson also took an ugly sack in the fourth quarter that knocked the offense back, which ultimately led to kicker Justin Tucker kicking short a 61-yard field goal. Jackson did far more good than bad, but there were things to work on.

DB Brandon Stephens: Two big passes defensed by Stephens helped to keep the Colts out of the end zone. He’s done about as well as you could ask in relief of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s absence.

P Jordan Stout: Ravens were backed up to their nine yard line after a 3 & out to start the second quarter and Stout bombs a punt that bounces brilliantly for a 65 yard punt that keeps the Colts from enjoying great field position.

Stout did have a mishap near the end of regulation. After the Ravens offense burned up only 15 seconds after the safety that put them up by three points, they had to give the ball back to the Colts. Stout then punted his shorted kick of the day, 34 yards, which allowed the Colts to take over from their 38-yard line. This, combined with a few completions by Minshew led to Gay’s third field goal of the day to tie the game at 19-19.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney: The fourth quarter needed some juice to pressure Minshew and he consistently was flying in hot and generating pressure. Had Minshew not stepped out of bounds for the safety, Clowney had strip-sacked him.

Losers

The Baltimore Ravens: A chance to start 3-0 slipped through their fingers. An ugly loss that they had every opportunity to win and claim a hefty lead in the AFC and AFC North. Instead, they’re left cleaning up an abundance of errors as they head on the road the next three weeks.

RB Kenyan Drake: His first touch in his Ravens return was a 24-yard reception... that he fumbled away when the Ravens were buzzing on their second drive of the game.

Punt Coverage: Consistently, they’ve allowed returns, including a 32 yard return on a 44-yard punt by Stout.

Run Defense: The game opened with Zack Moss rushing for 24 yards. The end of the third quarter began with a Moss rush for 24 yards, putting him up to 95 yards with a quarter to go. There were

Pass Protection: This was a game you could notice the absent Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum. The Colts were gashing through the interior and on the ends. Their blitzes were harsh off the edge and though Jackson navigated it, he had to be elusive and quick to cease pressure.

Patrick Queen: I had Queen as a winner. He had a touchdown-saving tackle against Pittman on a wide receiver screen that was completely free and clear with two blockers in front. But in the locker room, Queen said he was at fault for today’s loss. Though I don’t agree, I respect the inside linebackers accountability.

“I gave up a touchdown. If I don’t give up that touchdown we win. So, it starts with us. It starts with me and ‘Ro’ in the middle. There’s too many plays we want back.”