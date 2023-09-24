 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Colts: Inactives, Open Thread

The Ravens hope to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016

By Kyle Barber
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) stunned the masses by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on the road down numerous starters. Now, they hope to remain undefeated and have their best start since 2016 by winning at home against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1).

However, they’ll be missing even more starters this week.

Ravens Inactives

  • C Tyler Linderbaum
  • RB Justice Hill
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • LT Ronnie Stanley
  • OLB Odafe Oweh
  • CB Marlon Humphrey
  • S Marcus Williams

Colts Inactives

  • QB Anthony Richardson
  • C Ryan Kelly
  • DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
  • CB Darrell Baker Jr.
  • OL Arlington Hambright
  • DE Isaiah Land
  • TE Will Mallory

Last week, the depth came through as tackle Patrick Mekari and center Sam Mustipher excelled in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Safety Geno Stone filled in for Williams and intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which significantly helped in the Ravens’ victory.

This week, with Oweh also sidelined, the Ravens will look to outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney, David Ojabo, Malik Harrison and practice squad call up Jeremiah Moon to come through against the Colts. They’ll also elevated veteran running backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake to the active roster, as both J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and Hill (turf toe) are dealing with injury.

They aren’t the only team dealing with a big injury however, with the Colts starting backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II in place of rookie quarterback and starter Anthony Richardson.

