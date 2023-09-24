Ravens vs. Colts: Inactives, Open Thread

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) stunned the masses by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on the road down numerous starters. Now, they hope to remain undefeated and have their best start since 2016 by winning at home against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1).
However, they’ll be missing even more starters this week.
Ravens Inactives
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- RB Justice Hill
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- LT Ronnie Stanley
- OLB Odafe Oweh
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- S Marcus Williams
Colts Inactives
- QB Anthony Richardson
- C Ryan Kelly
- DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
- CB Darrell Baker Jr.
- OL Arlington Hambright
- DE Isaiah Land
- TE Will Mallory
Last week, the depth came through as tackle Patrick Mekari and center Sam Mustipher excelled in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Safety Geno Stone filled in for Williams and intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which significantly helped in the Ravens’ victory.
This week, with Oweh also sidelined, the Ravens will look to outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney, David Ojabo, Malik Harrison and practice squad call up Jeremiah Moon to come through against the Colts. They’ll also elevated veteran running backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake to the active roster, as both J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and Hill (turf toe) are dealing with injury.
They aren’t the only team dealing with a big injury however, with the Colts starting backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II in place of rookie quarterback and starter Anthony Richardson.
Pre-Game Reads
- Ravens make 4 roster moves ahead of Week 3 game vs. Colts
- Previewing the Ravens vs. Colts Week 3 showdown
- Potential X Factors: Interior Defensive pressure will be paramount
- Matchups to watch: ILB play will be key no matter the QB for Indy
Social Media
As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
- Instagram: baltimore_beatdown
Loading comments...