Ravens vs. Colts: Inactives, Open Thread

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) stunned the masses by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on the road down numerous starters. Now, they hope to remain undefeated and have their best start since 2016 by winning at home against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1).

However, they’ll be missing even more starters this week.

Ravens Inactives

C Tyler Linderbaum

RB Justice Hill

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LT Ronnie Stanley

OLB Odafe Oweh

CB Marlon Humphrey

S Marcus Williams

Colts Inactives

QB Anthony Richardson

C Ryan Kelly

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

OL Arlington Hambright

DE Isaiah Land

TE Will Mallory

Last week, the depth came through as tackle Patrick Mekari and center Sam Mustipher excelled in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Safety Geno Stone filled in for Williams and intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which significantly helped in the Ravens’ victory.

This week, with Oweh also sidelined, the Ravens will look to outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney, David Ojabo, Malik Harrison and practice squad call up Jeremiah Moon to come through against the Colts. They’ll also elevated veteran running backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake to the active roster, as both J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and Hill (turf toe) are dealing with injury.

They aren’t the only team dealing with a big injury however, with the Colts starting backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II in place of rookie quarterback and starter Anthony Richardson.

Pre-Game Reads

Social Media

As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!