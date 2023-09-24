Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 3

Rapidly, we’ve arrived at the weekend of Week 3. Picks are flowing in and the games this week are filled with heavy favorites and lofty underdogs.
Last Week
Another excellent week by Joshua Reed extends his lead as he sits in first place at 23-10.
Narrowly behind are Frank Platko (21-12) and Vasilis Lericos (20-13).
In last, due to a week of missed picks is Kyle Barber, who hopes to climb back into the race. However, an 8-8 performance in Week 2 has him at 50% hits.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > Indianapolis Colts
miami Dolphins > Denver Broncos
New England Patriots > New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars > Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers > New Orleans Saints
Buffalo Bills > Washington Comanders
Seattle Seahawks > Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs > Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles > Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lone Wolf Selections
Joshua Reed is double-dipping in the lone wolf picks, taking the Los Angeles Rams over the Bengals and the Raiders to defeat the Steelers.
Frank Platko is taking the Titans over the Cleveland Browns
Loading comments...