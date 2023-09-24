 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens vs. Colts: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 3 game

By Kyle Barber
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The undefeated Baltimore Ravens look to keep a perfect 2023 record as they welcome the Indianapolis Colts to M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s how you can watch today’s game.

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

COVERAGE MAP (Courtesy 506sports.com)

TEAL — Ravens vs. Colts

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+
  • TV Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst)

Radio

  • Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 85 or 225
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Ravens are currently at -120 on the moneyline. More game day odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...