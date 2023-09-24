Ravens vs. Colts: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds and more

The undefeated Baltimore Ravens look to keep a perfect 2023 record as they welcome the Indianapolis Colts to M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s how you can watch today’s game.

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

COVERAGE MAP (Courtesy 506sports.com)

TEAL — Ravens vs. Colts

Broadcast

Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+

CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+ TV Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst)

Radio

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 85 or 225

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only) Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Ravens are currently at -120 on the moneyline. More game day odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.