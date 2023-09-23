Ravens vs. Colts: Best player prop bets for Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) return home to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) in Week 3 after a big divisional win last Sunday. The Ravens favored by eight points over the Colts (+260), who are set to start Gardner Minshew at quarterback in-place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson.

Both teams have scored six offensive touchdowns through two games, which is tied for fifth-most in the league, while each scoring exactly 52 points. The Ravens have won the past three matchups in this season series dating back to 2017.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye for this AFC showdown.

Mark Andrews over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Colts have allowed 11 receptions for 110 receiving yards against opposing tight ends thus far through two games, which were against the Jaguars and Texans. Neither of those teams have a player of Andrews’ caliber at the position. He caught five passes for 45 yards in his season debut last week and could have had more if not for a dropped ball.

Andrews should see a high dose of targets again and could easily add nine more receiving yards onto his total from last week. In his matchup versus the Colts in 2021, Andrews caught 11 passes for 147 receiving yards. He was borderline unstoppable in the second half of that game.

Zay Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

Flowers has done a little bit of everything through his first two career games. He’s turned short catches into long gains, made defenders miss in space, and last week showed his deep ball chops with a 52-yard reception. The one thing he’s yet to do, though, is score a touchdown.

The Ravens are clearly committed to getting Flowers the ball and allowing him to make plays. He’s received red zone touches thus far but they haven’t resulted in scores to this point. Why can’t that happen this week? With +175 value, this is a bet worth taking a flier on.

Lamar Jackson over 268.5 pass + rushing yards (-115)

The Colts’ defense has been stingy against the run through two games in 2023, allowing just under 80 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 7 in the league thus far. They have been susceptible against the pass, though, allowing 574 passing yards and a completion percentage of 68.4%. Both of these marks are in the bottom 10.

Trevor Lawrence recorded 241 passing yards and over 20 rushing yards in Week 1 and rookie C.J. Stroud had 384 passing yards against the Colts last week. Jackson is averaging 249 combined passing and rushing yards so far this season. He had just a shade under 300 total yards of offense in last week’s win over the Bengals.

Indianapolis’ defensive front could prove challenging against the run and the Ravens passing attack seemed to unlock a rhythm in Week 2. This is a favorable matchup through the air even without Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) in the lineup. Jackson’s likely contribution as a runner gives him a solid floor to take the over on this prop.

Rashod Bateman over 3.5 receptions (+130)

Still working his way back from injury, Bateman has had a quiet start to the season. He’s caught three passes in each of the first two games, corralling 100% of his targets, but for only 53 total yards. His efficiency has been impressive, though, and he’s made some nice possession grabs to help move drives along.

With Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for this game, that’s an additional number of targets up for grabs. Nelson Agholor stepped up in Week 2 as the Ravens’ leading receiver while Andrews returned to catch five passes and a touchdown. Bateman has thus far been the forgotten playmaker in this bunch but is too talented to stay muted for much longer.

This could be a spot where the Ravens look to give him more than just a few targets in the passing game with Beckham Jr. not playing. Bateman only needs one additional reception from his output in each of the first two games for over on this prop to hit. With good value at +130, there’s credence to betting on this.

Michael Pittman Jr. over 5.5 receptions (-105)

Pittman Jr. has caught eight passes in back-to-back games to start the year while being targeted a whopping 23 times. A lot of that production was with Richardson under center instead of Minshew, but he still has racked up stats with the former playing in relief thus far.

Minshew starting at quarterback instead doesn’t change this reality: Pittman Jr. is the Colts’ focal point in the passing attack and only legitimate established pass-catcher at the moment. Complimentary targets like rookie Josh Downs and tight end Kylen Granson have had moments this season, but Pittman Jr. is going to see a high volume of targets again.

The Ravens could limit the damage he does in the receiving game and he could still end up with a good number of receptions just by way of being force-fed the ball. The decent chance of that happening makes taking the over on his over/under for catches worthwhile, especially given the value is nearly even.

