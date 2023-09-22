Gardner Minshew expected to start vs. Ravens in Week 3

For the third straight practice, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been absent due to suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. With three missed practices, all expectations are for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II starting for the Colts as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Gardner Minshew in line to start vs. the #Ravens. https://t.co/WTAkL4Y4fb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2023

Minshew, 27, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. During his time in Jacksonville, Minshew posted a 7-13 record, throwing for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. However, after going 1-7 in his second season with the team, he was ultimately benched. He spent the next two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as backup quarterback before joining the Colts in 2023. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald spoke about the possibility of playing Minshew on Sunday and shared how they’ll need to defend him.

“He provides a different set of problems than Anthony Richardson does. Obviously, Anthony Richardson was highly drafted [and] is super talented and has been doing well the past few games,” Macdonald said. “Unfortunately, he got hurt, but Gardner Minshew steps in, and he’s done a great job wherever he’s been, stepping in, and when teams have needed him, he’s performed well. Like you said, he’s got a great arm, [and he] makes good decisions. It will certainly be a challenge for us either way.”

Harbaugh spoke to media on Wednesday about the stylistic differences between Richardson and Minshew.

“They run the same offense, but they run it differently,” Harbaugh said. “One might lean toward one area, another might lean toward another area more. You have to play to the strengths of the quarterback, so you have to defend to the strengths of the quarterback.”