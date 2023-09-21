49ers vs. Giants: Open Thread, Picks

Week 3 of the NFL season is set to begin as the New York Giants head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: 49ers -10.5

Moneyline: 49ers -500, Giants +380

Over/Under: 44

Entering tonight’s game, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to boast a perfect regular season record at 7-0. This season, he’s completed 66.7% of his passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns. He and the 49ers offense have leaned on the contributions from running back Christian McCaffrey who’s rushed for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games.

On the other end, the Giants are not looking in great shape as running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for tonight’s game. As has offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

Picks

Coming as no surprise, the Beatdown gang have all taken the overwhelming favorite 49ers to vanquish the Giants.