POLL: Should the Ravens trade for Cam Akers?

On Tuesday it was reported that the Baltimore Ravens checked in with the Los Angeles Rams, inquiring about running back Cam Akers. After the loss of running back J.K. Dobbins due to a torn Achilles, the Ravens are hoping to add depth to their department, though they could be more interested in acquiring a starter and pairing him with the depth of Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

Akers, 24, has been a quality running back for the Rams over the past four seasons. In his time with Rams he’s rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in essentially two seasons, after suffering a torn Achilles and missing the 2021 season.

With the Ravens starting hot at 2-0 and hoping to distance themselves from the AFC and AFC North, would Ravens fans support General Manager Eric DeCosta trading for Akers?