Report: Ravens have ‘checked in’ with Rams about RB Cam Akers

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens are one of four teams that have reached out to the Los Angeles Rams about a potential trade for running back Cam Akers.

Sources: Several teams have checked in with the #Rams about a potential Cam Akers trade - including the #Buccaneers, #Ravens, #Raiders and #Browns - among others.



It’s still possible Akers gets released (salary reasons), but the team is actively shopping him and he’s more than… pic.twitter.com/ZZ3KZJJIvD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 19, 2023

Akers, 24, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2020 draft. His rookie season he, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown were a three-headed rushing trio for the Rams, where he finished with 625 yards on 145 carries (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. In Year 2, Akers was expected to shoulder a greater load but suffered a torn Achilles one game into the season.

Akers returned in 2022 and produced carry highs with 786 yards on 188 carries and seven touchdowns. But now, there appears to be a rift between the running back and the Rams that led to Akers being a healthy scratch for Week 2. According to Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, General Manager Les Snead has had teams inquire.

“I don’t have any updates, but I know Les has talked to a handful of teams and worked with David Mulugheta and seeing if there’s some interest for him out there,” McVay said.

To not inquire would not be executing due diligence on General Manager Eric DeCosta’s end. After all, the Ravens just lost their expected star running back in J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles. Though they have a sharp duo in Justice Hill and Gus Edwards, checking on what the Rams are wanting in return for their starting back is a wise check in.