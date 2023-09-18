What are the odds? Ravens are hefty favorites vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, which defied DraftKings’ +3.5-point spread and their moneyline. Now, with the Ravens looking mighty in the AFC and the Colts cumbersome with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson dealing with a concussion, the bar has swung in the Ravens’ favor.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -340/Colts +270

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Being at home against a rookie quarterback boded well in Week 1 as the Ravens soundly defeated the Texans in Week 1. If Richardson were to play Sunday, he too will have to go against a formidable squad that paralyzed a passing attack ripe for explosive plays against a depleted secondary.

Early indications would assume the Ravens are somehow a solid option to dominate by more than a touchdown, what with their offense further clicking after two weeks and the defense soundly pressuring Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 2. But Richardson has managed to break a Lamar Jackson record with his elusiveness and speed, rushing for multiple touchdowns in a game to become the new youngest quarterback with a multi-rushing TD game in NFL history. Thankfully, the Ravens know exactly what that’s like dealing with Jackson each day in practice, which may pose an advantage.