Ravens Week 2 Snap Counts: Justice Hill, Gus Edwards share RB duty

Despite missing six key starters, the Ravens went into Cincinnati and took down the defending AFC North champion Bengals 27-24 in Week 2. Baltimore out gained their divisional rivals by 133 net yards, won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes and played turnover free football. Now 2-0 on the season, the Ravens have seized early control of the division.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 75 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Josh Johnson: Did Not Play

Tyler Huntley: Inactive

Jackson sprayed the ball around to eight different receivers, completing 24 of 33 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, plus 54 rushing yards and three first downs on the ground. Lamar is growing more comfortable in Todd Monken’s offense, a scary development for the other AFC contenders.

Running Backs

Justice Hill: 43 (57%) — 5 Special Teams snaps (20%)

Gus Edwards: 32 (43%)

Melvin Gordon: DNP

Hill lead the two-headed committed in J.K. Dobbins absence with 11 carries for 41 yards and three receptions for 12 yards. Yet Edwards outproduced Justice with 62 yards on 10 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 59 (79%)

Isaiah Likely: 25 (33%) — 10 (40%)

Patrick Ricard: 25 (33%) — 9 (36%)

Charlie Kolar: Inactive

Making his season debut, Andrews caught five of eight targets for 45 yards and a score. Likely caught the only ball that came his way for an eight yard gain while Ricard supplied stout blocking as usual.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 58 (77%)

Rashod Bateman: 44 (59%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 39 (52%)

Nelson Agholor: 25 (33%)

Devin Duvernay: 22 (29%) — 8 (32%)

Tylan Wallace: 1 (1%) — 14 (56%)

The rookie Flowers made the longest play of the game with a 52 yard catch among his four receptions and Bateman chipped in three catches for 18 yards. Agholor was called upon after Beckham exited with an ankle injury and delivered 63 yards and a score. Duvernay did not reel in any of his three targets but contributed three rushes for 15 yards.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 75 (100%) — 6 (24%)

Kevin Zeitler: 75 (100%) — 6 (24%)

Morgan Moses: 75 (100%) — 6 (24%)

Sam Mustipher: 75 (100%)

Patrick Mekari: 74 (99%)

Daniel Faalele: 3 (4%) — 6 (24%)

Ben Cleveland: 0 — 6 (24%)

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: DNP

Ronnie Stanley: Inactive

Tyler Linderbaum: Inactive

Backups Mekari and Mustipher held up very well as the blocking unit limited Cincinnati’s tough front to one quarterback hit and zero sacks. Moses’ run blocking in particular helped pave the way for 178 rushing yards with a gaudy 4.8 yard average.

Defensive Line

Michael Pierce: 37 Defensive Snaps (62%)

Justin Madubuike: 36 (60%)

Broderick Washington: 22 (37%) — 4 (16%)

Travis Jones: 20 (33%) — 10 (40%)

Brent Urban: 7 (12%) — 10 (40%)

Pierce anchored a unit that contained Joe Mixon to 59 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Jones also collected three solo tackles and Urban knocked down a pass.

Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith: 60 (100%)

Patrick Queen: 59 (98%)

Malik Harrison: 2 (3%) — 19 (76%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 1 (2%) — 19 (76%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 15 (60%)

The starting inside linebacker duo racked up 13 combined tackles and clogged passing lanes in the middle of the field.

Outside Linebackers

Jadeveon Clowney: 47 (78%)

David Ojabo: 42 (70%)

Tavis Robinson: 15 (25%) — 18 (72%)

Odafe Oweh: 14 (23%)

With Oweh sidelined for most of the second half, Clowney stepped up with a sack, pair of quarterback hits and pass deflection while shouldering a heavy workload.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 60 (100%) — 2 (8%)

Ar’Darius Washigton: 57 (95%) — 6 (24%)

Ronald Darby: 35 (58%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 25 (42%) — 5 (20%)

Kevon Seymour: 0 — 19 (76%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: 0 — 9 (36%)

Marlon Humphrey: Inactive

Arthur Maulet: Inactive

Stephens continued to serve as the top corner while Darby and Ya-Sin rotated on the opposite boundary. Each recorded a pass break-up, with Rock’s coming against Ja’Marr Chase in the end zone. Slot man Washington struggled to match up with Tee Higgins size and could cede snaps to Maulet in future weeks.

Safeties

Geno Stone: 60 (100%) — 11 (44%)

Kyle Hamilton: 60 (100%) — 6 (24%)

Daryl Worley: 1 (2%) — 19 (76%)

Marcus Williams: Inactive

Replacing Williams, Stone had an excellent outing. Geno led the defense with seven solo tackles and intercepted Joe Burrow in the red zone.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 11 (44%)

Jordan Stout: 8 (32%)

Tyler Ott: 8 (32%)

It was an uncharacteristically poor showing from Baltimore’s special teams. Tucker pushed a 59 yard field goal wide right and Stout may have out-kicked his coverage on Charlie Jones 81-yard punt return touchdown.