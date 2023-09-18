Ravens vs. Bengals: Play of the game

In Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens secured a wire-to-wire victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, improving to 2-0 early in the season. It was an impressive all-around performance from the Ravens, who never trailed during the game.

The Ravens gained 26 first downs, converted 9-of-14 third down attempts, had over 400 yards of offense, and had a 75% success rate in the red zone. There was no shortage of notable plays on both sides of the ball. What were some of the top highlights?

Let’s break them down below. Vote for your choice of the top moment from Sunday’s victory!

First TD of the year for @GodsGiftGus13



Tune in on CBS/@paramountplus

Gus Edwards one-yard touchdown rush: The 13th play of the opening drive of the game saw Edwards punch in a score from one yard out of the end zone. This capped off a 75-yard possession in which the Ravens gained four first downs, one of which was Edwards ripping off a 17-yard run. This was the first touchdown of the season for the “Gus Bus” and started off what was a strong performance from the veteran running back.

Geno Stone 36-yard interception: To begin the third quarter, with the Ravens holding a three-point lead, the Bengals drove 58 yards in just over four minutes into the red zone. They were threatening to tie the game or take the lead. Then, Geno Stone jumped a route over the middle by Tee Higgins and picked off Burrow’s pass attempt. He returned it 36 yards, which appeared it could have been more but he ran out of bounds.

Zay Flowers 52-yard catch: Immediately following Stone’s interception, Jackson uncorked a deep pass attempt to Flowers, who coralled the 52-yard strike in-between two defenders for a huge gain. He flexed afterwards, and rightfully so. This was the biggest offensive play for either team on the day.

Mark Andrews three-yard touchdown catch: A few plays after Flowers’ huge catch, Andrews found paydirt from three yards out on third down. Andrews stretched the ball to the goal line after making a reception and just barely got it across for a touchdown. This was the All-Pro tight end’s first touchdown catch since Week 6 of last season and it came in his 2023 debut.

FIRST TD AS A RAVEN FOR NELLY



Tune in on CBS/@ParamountPlus

Nelson Agholor 17-yard touchdown catch: Agholor was the team’s leading receiver in the game after catching zero passes in Week 1. This 17-yard touchdown reception highlighted his five-catch performance and it came at a crucial time. Agholor created separation against man coverage and Jackson lofted a dime in his breadbasket. This gave the Ravens a 10-point advantage early in the fourth quarter.