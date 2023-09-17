 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘No serious injuries’ for Odell Beckham Jr., Odafe Oweh, according to Harbaugh

Some good news as the Ravens head home

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Possibly even better news than the Ravens simply leaving Cincinnati with a victory is the news update from Head Coach John Harbaugh announcing no serious injuries to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

“Yeah, don’t think it’s serious injuries either person,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll learn more tomorrow but I don’t believe either one of those are going to be serious as it it looks right now.”

Beckham initially appeared to get up slowly after a catch early in the game that had him sidelined for a couple drives. He did return momentarily, but was eventually ruled out in the third quarter.

It’s unclear as to what occurred with Oweh. He wasn’t featured as much on defense in the second half as the Ravens opted to run with Jadeveon Clowney, David Ojabo and rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson.

Most likely, we’ll hear an update from Harbaugh on Monday during his post-game press conference. If not, it’ll be on the injury report come Wednesday.

