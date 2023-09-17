Ravens vs. Bengals: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) are hoping to seize early an hold on the division as they face the Cincinnati Bengals who currently sit at 0-1 after a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Putting the Bengals down 0-2 and both being division losses could help tremendously in the back half of the schedule.
However, they’ll have to do it with many of their key starters inactive for today’s contest.
Ravens Inactives
- CB Arthur Maulet
- FS Marcus Williams
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- OT Ronnie Stanley
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- TE Charlie Kolar
- QB Tyler Huntley (3rd QB)
The Ravens will be hoping for big games out of Patrick Mekari who will fill in at left tackle and Sam Mustipher at center, who played well in the preseason and earned the backup role. Both will be put to the test against a Bengals defensive line that’s raring to go.
