Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 2

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for our weekly pick ‘em, once again presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. It was an impressive affair for Beatdown staff with three getting double digit wins in Week 1.
Last Week
- Joshua Reed sits in first place after landing a solid 12-5 picks.
- Narrowly behind him are Frank Platko and Vasilis Lericos at 11-6.
- Sitting in last place is Kyle Barber after being ill and forgetting to do his picks. Whoops.
Consensus Picks
- Detroit Lions > Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers > Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs > Jacksonville Jaguars
- Green Bay Packers > Atlanta Falcons (All expecting the upset)
- Buffalo Bills > Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants > ARizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers > Los Angeles Rams
- Dallas Cowboys > New York Jets
- Denver Broncos > Washington Commanders
- New Orleans Saints > Carolina Panthers
Lone Wolf Selections
- Reed believes the Ravens will steal a game against the Bengals.
- Dustin Cox sees the Patriots upsetting the Miami Dolphins.
Loading comments...