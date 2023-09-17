 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 game

By Kyle Barber
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravens are in Cincinnati hoping to steal a game in the division race against the Bengals. Here’s how you can watch today’s game.

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

COVERAGE MAP (Courtesy 506sports.com)

GREEN — Ravens vs. Bengals

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ CH. 13 (Baltimore)
  • TV Announcers: Andrews Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) A.J. Ross (sideline)

Radio

  • Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio

National Radio Announcers: Larry Khan (play-by-play), Gio Bernard (analyst)

  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...