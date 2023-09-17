Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Ravens are in Cincinnati hoping to steal a game in the division race against the Bengals. Here’s how you can watch today’s game.
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
COVERAGE MAP (Courtesy 506sports.com)
GREEN — Ravens vs. Bengals
Broadcast
- Local TV: CBS/WJZ CH. 13 (Baltimore)
- TV Announcers: Andrews Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) A.J. Ross (sideline)
Radio
- Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
National Radio: Sports USA Radio
National Radio Announcers: Larry Khan (play-by-play), Gio Bernard (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
