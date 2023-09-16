Ravens vs. Bengals: Best player prop bets for Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens are traveling to Cincinnati for the third time in their past four games this Sunday, in a divisional matchup against the Bengals. The reigning AFC North champions are favored by a field goal (-3) at home, with the Ravens a +140 underdog. These lines have held steady throughout the week.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye for this Week 2 matchup.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mark Andrews anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

Andrews is listed as questionable but appears likely to make his season debut after nursing a quad injury for the past couple of weeks. While he may not be fully 100%, he should be in for a relatively productive outing if he suits up. The All-Pro tight end has had some success against this opponent in the past.

In nine career regular season games versus the Bengals, Andrews has averages of five receptions per game with 59.2 receiving yards. Specifically as it pertains to scoring, he has six touchdowns total, two of which came back-to-back in the last two meetings.

The Ravens ran the ball on all of their red zone trips last Sunday inside the five yard line. Look for them to mix it up in Week 2 and Andrews is Jackson’s go-to target in scoring territory. He’s long overdue for a touchdown, also, having not scored since Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Tee Higgins over 60.5 receiving yards (-115)

With no Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams present for this game, the Ravens are vulnerable in the secondary. That doesn’t bode terribly well against a high-octane passing attack and receiving core. Ja’Marr Chase has averaged well over 100 receiving yards per game in four contests against the Ravens, so his over of 79.5 (-115) is notable.

However, with no Humphrey to assign on Chase, the Ravens may use more bracket coverage or shadow an extra defender on his side of the field. That could leave Higgins with more one-on-one matchups against the likes of Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby, and Rock Ya-Sin. That’s a tough task for those cornerbacks against the 6-foot-4, athletic Higgins.

Higgins has been up-and-down against the Ravens for his career. He caught only one of seven targets in last year’s playoff matchup, but does have three games of 62+ receiving yards — including a 12 reception, 194-yard performance in 2021. Higgins was blanked in Week 1 for zero catches, so the Bengals will likely make an extra effort to feature him.

Lamar Jackson over 29.5 pass attempts (-115)

Jackson attempted only 22 passes in the season opener, completing 17 of them. However, the Ravens never trailed in that game and took control in the second half, accumulating a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Against the Bengals, the game script figures to be different.

The Ravens could be trailing or forced to throw at a higher volume against a high-octane offense and passing attack. With two offensive lineman starters absent, we could see a quick-delivery passing rhythm from Jackson. The Ravens also found success when pushing the ball downfield in Week 1 but didn’t do it a ton. They could tap into that more against a Bengals’ secondary replacing a few starters in their secondary from last season.

In past his two matchups versus Cincinnati, Jackson attempted 32 and 31 throws, respectively. In 2020, he passed the ball 37 times and has exceeded 30+ attempts in three of the past four games against the Bengals.

Zay Flowers over 46.5 receiving + rushing yards (-115)

Flowers played a starring role in the Ravens’ Week 1 victory. In his rookie season debut, the first-round pick caught nine passes for 78 receiving yards. Flowers showcased his big-play ability with receptions of 17, 19, 20, and 21 yards at different points in the game. Much of his damage was done after the catch by making defenders miss to gain extra yardage.

If not for back-to-back screen catches that were blown up in the fourth quarter, Flowers would have finished with 87 yards through the air. His over/under total for receiving yards in Week 2 is set at 42.5 with odds of -135. Instead, the better bet may be taking the over on his receiving/rushing combined total of 46.5, where the odds are more favorable at -115.

Flowers gained nine rushing yards last week as well off two attempts, which were end-around sweep plays. He’s unlikely to see 10+ targets again for a seconds straight week, especially with Andrews back in the lineup now. However, he’ll still play a featured role and only needs a handful of touches to rip off yardage.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.