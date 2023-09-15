Reacts Results: Ravens fans are confident but trepidatious in teams’ direction

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans on their confidence level in the Ravens heading in the right direction. The majority remain confident, but it’s more narrow than expected.

Reading into the poll results, I imagine Ravens fans are trepidatious of feeling confident due to the circumstances surrounding the Week 1 victory. The loss of running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams looms large. This, combined with the expected absences of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and possible absence of tight end Mark Andrews have fans worried that the injury issues that’ve sunk a surefire playoff caliber team have not lost grip on the franchise.

Now, there is good to take from the win. We at Baltimore Beatdown have covered the positives evolved from the victory and the team remains in great position to contend if not solely for a playoff spot but the division and more. Especially two of the expected Super Bowl caliber AFC teams both dropped their Week 1 games. But, the team will need to escape a few games straight of injury, or at least not see a lynchpin player miss time.

It’s not a critique of coaching. Fans appear thrilled with the offense, the coaching and putting 25 points on the board when things looked out of sorts. Neither was their issue with the defense as they generated sacks and takeaways while limiting the explosive plays. It’s just the damn injuries.

