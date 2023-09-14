Eagles vs. Vikings TNF: Open thread, Picks

Last week all of the football world tuned in for the opening kickoff of the 2023 NFL season which featured a victory by the underdog Detroit Lions over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves face-to-face with last season’s Super Bowl contender, the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 1, the Vikings were outmatched by the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who reportedly solved the Vikings’ defensive signals at half-time. For more on that, head on over to SB Nation sister site Bucs Nation.

Meanwhile, the Eagles grinded out a gritty win over the New England Patriots, 25-20. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a pedestrian stat line, throwing 22-for-33 for 170 yards and one touchdown while adding 37 yards rushing on nine carries. But, an ugly 1-0 is far superior than a pretty 0-1.

For more on the Eagles and this matchup, take a look at SB Nation sister site Bleeding Green Nation for a bevy of coverage.

Picks

It’s all birds for Baltimore Beatdown experts with a unanimous belief in the reigning NFC champions starting 2-0. It comes as no surprise as line sits at Eagles -6.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.