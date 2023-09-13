POLL: Are you confident in the Ravens’ direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Ravens exited M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday with what felt a Pyrrhic victory. They won, but at the cost of running back J.K. Dobbins’ ACL, safety Marcus Williams’ pectoral muscle and sprains to Ronnie Stanley’s knee and Tyler Linderbaum’s ankle. This, combined with the absences of tight end Mark Andrews (quad) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot surgery) have Ravens fans in disarray. According to one study, Ravens fans were the fifth-most negative fanbase following Week 1, and the No. 1 team among winning teams.

But, there have been a few days of processing and accepting reality and understanding some things may not be so glib. After all, the Ravens are 1-0, they have exciting players and a talented team, and could make it 2-0 with a win over the Bengals that would knock them down to 0-2 to begin the season.

There’s some real positives and negatives to take from this. But it’s up to you, Ravens fans, on how you’d like to vote.