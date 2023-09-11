Harbaugh gives injury updates on Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams and 3 others

On Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh attended his weekly post game press conference with local media and gave injury updates on numerous players.

First, Harbaugh started with safety Marcus Williams, who reportedly tore his pec against the Houston Texans.

“Marcus [Williams] has a pec injury that he’s consulting with the doctors right now,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be out for awhile. It may not be a season-ender, though. There’s different options that he has so we’ll keep you updated on that. Soon because he’ll have to make a decision soon on a possible surgery there.”

Harbaugh shared offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley both may miss Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Tyler has an ankle sprain so I’d say week-to-week right now. He may be out for this game,” Harbaugh said. “Ronnie has a knee sprain. So again, that’ll be kind of similar to Tyler for right now so we’ll see where those guys are at but they could be out for this game.”

Harbaugh was asked about cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed Week 1 due to undergoing foot surgery midway through training camp.

“Marlon has a shot,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a shot. But it depends. It’s pretty early in the process but it’s possible. We’ll see.”

He gave a similar response for tight end Mark Andrews, who was originally expected to play but was inactive on Sunday.

“Mark looks good. We’ll see how he does,” Harbaugh said. “For those [two players], I’d refer those to the injury report. It’s probably going to be your best indicator.”