What are the odds? Ravens are mild underdogs vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens managed to take care of business on Sunday against the green horn Houston Texans, winning 25-9. But them delivering a blowout win and the Cincinnati Bengals being defeated in a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens find themselves as the underdog to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Spread: Ravens +3.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens +150, Bengals-180

The old gambling phrase says the home team is traditionally favored by three points. So, DraftKings Sportsbook does appear to be seeing this game as relatively close, but the home team gets the advantage. And really, the Bengals have had the Ravens’ number; partially on account of quarterback Joe Burrow being blessed to never face a full Ravens squadron on defense. And if so, they get the pleasure of going against *not Lamar Jackson* as the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

On Sunday, the Bengals will once again reap said blessing as the Ravens are currently expected to be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey who underwent foot surgery in training camp and safety Marcus Williams who suffered a torn pec against the Texans. Down multiple stars in their secondary, Burrow is likely to have a better day than he experienced in Week 1.