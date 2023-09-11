Ravens Week 1 Snap Counts: Brandon Stephens serves as CB1

Despite being out-gained in net yardage and losing the turnover battle to Houston, Baltimore earned a 25-9 Week 1 victory by excelling on third downs and in the red zone. The Raven offense scored touchdowns on three of five drives that entered the red zone and converted 8-of 15 third down attempts while the defense held the Texans below a 40-percent conversion rate on third down and 25-percent on fourth down.

It was a concerning debut for Baltimore’s blocking unit. The offensive line surrendered four sacks and seven quarterback hits while paving the way for an uninspiring 3.4 yards per rushing attempt, including quarterback scrambles. Left guard John Simpson, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses lined up for all 64 offensive plays. Franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley was injured after 51 snaps (80%) and replaced by Patrick Mekari for the final 13 plays of the contest. Tyler Linderbaum was also injured after 59 plays (92%), backup center Sam Mustipher closed out the final five snaps on offense.

J.K. Dobbins served as the lead back with 30 snaps (47%) but managed only 22 yards on eight carries before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Justice Hill punched in a pair of touchdowns on 19 snaps (30%) and Gus Edwards chipped in 32 rushing yards on 15 snaps (23%). Fullback Patrick Ricard was involved in new coordinator Todd Monken’s offense with 28 blocking snaps (44%).

Odell Beckham Jr. made his Ravens debut by pacing the receivers with 59 snaps (92%) and corralled the longest play of the game with a 29-yard catch. Rookie Zay Flowers led the team with ten targets and 78 receiving yards while playing 54 snaps (84%). Rashod Bateman made three receptions on 25 snaps (39%) while Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay were not targeted on 24 and 7 snaps, respectively.

With star tight end Mark Andrews sidelined, neither backup tight end made much of an impact. Isaiah Likely caught one ball on 46 snaps (72%). And Charlie Kolar dropped the only pass that came his way during a 13 snap (20%) opportunity.

Homegrown cornerback Brandon Stephens received the start and played on all 77 defensive snaps. During his 69 snap debut (90%), Ronald Darby broke up a pass and made a tackle for loss. Nickel corner Ar’Darius Washington notched a sack and broke up a pass on 56 snaps (73%). Free agent acquisition Rock Ya-Sin rounded out the cornerback group with eight second-half snaps.

Ascending safety Kyle Hamilton had a quiet game while playing all but one defensive snap. Starting free safety Marcus Williams prevented a completion on a broken play but exited the game after 24 snaps (31%) with a potentially serious injury. Geno Stone replaced Williams with 60 snaps (78%) on the backend and veteran Daryl Worley earned three defensive snaps.

The inside linebacker pairing of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen were outstanding in Week 1. Both played all 77 snaps and recorded sacks. Smith also made a tackle for loss among his 16 tackles and Queen supplemented his 11 tackles with a pass deflection.

Maligned edge defender Odafe Oweh posted three quarterbacks hits and led the outside linebackers with 49 snaps (64%). Jadeveon Clowney supplied 46 snaps (60%) to the edge rotation and Malik Harrison handled 15 snaps (19%) as the strong side outside linebacker. David Ojabo came through with a clutch strip-sack on his 37 snap (48%) opportunity and fellow youngster Tavius Robinson saw the first seven plays of his professional career in Week 1.

Justin Madubuike anchored the defensive line with 57 snaps (74%) and a sack. Nose tackle Michael Pierce did not record a stat during his 42 play (55%) outing. Broderick Washington earned a quarterback hit on 35 snaps (45%), Travis Jones provided 20 snaps (26%) and Brent Urban completed the rotation with 12 uneventful snaps.

Baltimore will hope for positive news on the injury front, and strive to find better rhythm on offense, before their Week 2 AFC North showdown in Cincinnati.