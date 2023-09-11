Ravens vs. Texans: Play of the Game

It wasn’t the explosive offense performance many were hoping for, but the Baltimore Ravens got the job done in Week 1 — earning a 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans. The Ravens scored three touchdowns and allowed none defensively, with multiple sacks and a turnover as well.

Below are some of the top highlights from Sunday’s winning effort. Vote for your choice for the best play!

TURNOVER ON DOWNS AFTER THE @Patrickqueen_ SACK!!



Tune in now on @ParamountPlus and CBS! pic.twitter.com/CYeQdU3QzO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

Patrick Queen 11-yard sack: On the Texans’ opening drive of the game, they opted to go for it in their own territory on fourth-and-short. The gamble ultimately backfired in a big way thanks to Queen, who sacked C.J. Stroud for a loss of 11 yards. Queen blitzed as an unblocked rusher and blew up the play before it could even develop. This gave the Ravens the ball back with great field position.

JK DIVES IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN❗️❗️❗️



Tune in on CBS/Paramount+! pic.twitter.com/lVOw2mbobr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

J.K. Dobbins four-yard rushing touchdown: Following a sluggish first two drives, the Ravens moved the ball eight plays and 54 yards into scoring territory. From four yards out, a pitch to Dobbins turned into a leaping touchdown run. This broke open the scoring for the Ravens and gave them a 7-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

David Ojabo sacking CJ Stroud.



Some things never change pic.twitter.com/hpK5lKrHF4 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 10, 2023

David Ojabo forced fumble sack: After a quiet first three quarters, Ojabo made his presence known with just over nine minutes remaining in the final frame. Rushing against the Texans’ replacement right tackle, Ojabo quickly got into the backfield and sacked Stroud, disloding the ball in the process for a forced fumble. It was recovered by the Ravens and led to a field goal seven plays later. This was Ojabo’s second career sack and forced fumble in only his second full game of action, also.

LAMAR TO ODELL FIREEEE



Tune in on CBS/@ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/I7f3OaIYdU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. 29-yard reception: “OBJ” was quiet for most of the game without a catch in the fist half. However, in the fourth quarter, this 29-yard reception — which followed Ojabo’s forced fumble — on third down was a key highlight. Beckham created separation and Jackson lofted a ball right in the bucket where only he could grab it.