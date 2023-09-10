Report: Marcus Williams feared to have suffered torn pec injury

While the Baltimore Ravens earned a victory in Week 1, it did not come without a significant cost. After learning starting running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achillies injury, more bad news appears to be the case for safety Marcus Williams.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Williams is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral injury. He is set to receive an MRI to confirm.

#Ravens standout DB Marcus Williams is feared to have torn his pec in today’s game, source said. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. Another major injury for Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Williams exited the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. After originally being labeled as questionable to return, he was quickly downgraded to out. The injury occurred roughly an hour into the contest.

The exact extent of Williams’ injury and the timeline of his potential absence remains to be seen. Regardless, this is a significant blow to the Ravens’ defense, as he’s one of the team’s most important players. That’s only become more true in recent weeks with injuries to other players in the secondary, most notably cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Ravens last offseason, suffered a dislocated wrist in Week 5 of the 2022 season. He missed roughly two months before returning for the home stretch of the year. Hopes were high for the veteran ballhawk entering this year and the Ravens were set to rely on him heavily — so today’s news is a tough pill to swallow.

In Williams’ absence, Geno Stone played an expanded role in the backend alongside Kyle Hamilton. Hybrid safety and nickel corner Ar’Darius Washington also saw an elevated snap count. The Ravens will likely continue to lean on this combination moving forward with contributions from other defensive backs. A practice squad elevation or possible external addition cannot be ruled out either.

On top of Dobbins and Williams’ injuries, the Ravens will also be awaiting MRI results on offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley. Both players exited in the second half and did not return.

With this onslaught, on top of Humphrey and Mark Andrews being absent as well, many of the Ravens’ most important players are now dealing with injuries or could be out for an extended period of time.