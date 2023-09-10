Report: J.K. Dobbins feared to have suffered torn Achilles injury

The Baltimore Ravens’ worst nightmares might have come to fruition in regards to one of their best players on offense. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, fourth-year running back J.K. Dobbins is “feared” to have suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener against the Houston Texans.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Dobbins limped off the field after being tackled awkwardly on a five-yard reception on the Ravens’ first drive of the second half. He to be assisted to the locker room by trainers. From there he was listed as questionable to return prior to the Rapoport’s report.

Before going down, Dobbins had recorded 22 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries and 15 receiving yards on two receptions.

JK DIVES IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN❗️❗️❗️



Tune in on CBS/Paramount+! pic.twitter.com/lVOw2mbobr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

He will have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis and if it comes back positive it will mean he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Thankfully, the Ravens’ backfield still has talented running backs to turn to in his absence. Fifth-year veteran Justice Hill scored two touchdowns, and sixth-year veteran Gus Edwards has proven he can be a bell cow. The team also has undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who is currently on injured reserve but was one of the stars of the preseason and will be eligible to return as early as Week 5.

In other injury news, veteran safety Marcus Williams left the game and was ruled out with a shoulder injury. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited the game with a knee injury, and starting second-year center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.