5 Winners, 2 Losers from the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Texans

The Baltimore Ravens began their 2023 campaign with a convincing 25-9 Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

Winners

WR Zay Flowers

The rookie made a strong debut as the focal point on offense. With nine receptions for 78 yards on ten targets, plus two carries (and seven ankles severed), Flowers established his role as an alpha in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense.

LB Patrick Queen

The much maligned former first round pick was flying around the field and arguably Baltimore’s best performer on defense. He came through with a crucial fourth down sack and an equally impressive pass breakup while tallying 11 tackles.

LB Roquan Smith

The defensive signal caller was the Queen Bee of a swarming attack in Week 1. The highest paid inside linebacker in the game showcased his full arsenal with pre-snap diagnosis, sideline-to-sideline patrol, adept zone coverage drops and clutch tackling.

OLB Odafe Oweh

The Ravens postseason ambitions may hinge on the production of this third-season athletic freak. A game leading three quarterback hits was a strong way to start a potential breakout season.

OLB David Ojabo

A non-descript start to his second season was jolted into irrelevance by a crucial third quarter forced fumble. Like a slugging designated hitter in baseball, Ojabo is an impact player.

Losers

LT Ronnie Stanley

Stanley, the second franchise left tackle in team history, allowed a sack on the first drive and surrendered ground throughout until existing with a knee injury.

RB J.K. Dobbins

The training camp hold-in averaged just 2.8 yards a pop on the ground before suffering a potentially devastating ankle injury.