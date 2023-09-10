Previewing the Ravens vs. Texans Week 1 Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) begin the 2023 regular season at M&T Bank stadium as they face the Houston Texans (+9.5). Though it’s not an AFC North matchup, each win is worth its weight in gold in the crowded AFC.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 0-0

Houston Texans: 0-0

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens (-10)

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -485; Texans +370

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens have won four of the past five matchups.

Matchup History

Ravens lead series 10-2-0

Injury Report

Ravens

TE Mark Andrews (questionable) [expected OUT]

CB Marlon Humphrey OUT

Texans

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring)

WR John Metchie III (hamstring)

S Jimmie Ward (hip)

RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) [questionable]

According to reports, the Ravens are expected to be without tight end Mark Andrews. Sadly, that fully healthy offense with a wide array of weapons for quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to wait.

However, that doesn’t mean the Ravens are without. They will boast the full wide receiver corps that everybody has been dying to see on the gridiron.

Defensively, the Ravens are without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, their rock in the secondary. Though they have some star power at safety to make up for the loss of Humphrey, a lot will be riding on the shoulders of veterans Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby. The Ravens hope to get enough from a trio of veteran free agent additions this offseason to take care of business against a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

Quick Hits (Courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens)