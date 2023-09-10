Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 1

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for our weekly pick’em, this year once again presented by DraftKings Sportsbook! As per usual, our contributors here will make their picks and compete against one another and you, the voters of Baltimore Beatdown! Make sure to take part in our polls at the bottom!
Consensus Picks
- Baltimore Ravens > Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars > Indianapolis Colts
- Washington Commanders > Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles > New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins > Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos > Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys > New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills > New York Jets
Poll
Who will win: Ravens or Texans?
97%
Ravens
2%
Texans
Poll
Who will win: Falcons or Panthers?
56%
Falcons
43%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win: Vikings or Buccaneers?
93%
Vikings
6%
Buccaneers
Poll
Who will win: Jaguars or Colts?
96%
Jaguars
3%
Colts
Poll
Who will win: Titans or Saints?
26%
Titans
73%
Saints
Poll
Who will win: Cardinals or Commanders?
6%
Cardinals
93%
Commanders
Poll
Who will win: 49ers or Steelers?
70%
49ers
29%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win: Bengals or Browns?
50%
Bengals
50%
Browns
Poll
Who will win: Eagles or Patriots?
89%
Eagles
10%
Patriots
Poll
Who will win: Raiders or Broncos?
42%
Raiders
57%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win: Dolphins or Chargers?
48%
Dolphins
51%
Chargers
Poll
Who will win: Seahawks or Rams?
84%
Seahawks
15%
Rams
Poll
Who will win: Packers or Bears?
34%
Packers
65%
Bears
Poll
Who will win: Cowboys or Giants?
64%
Cowboys
36%
Giants
Poll
Who will win: Jets or Bills?
20%
Jets
79%
Bills
