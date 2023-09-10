 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 1

An upset on Thursday night has many in an 0-1 hole to start the year

By Frank Platko
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for our weekly pick’em, this year once again presented by DraftKings Sportsbook! As per usual, our contributors here will make their picks and compete against one another and you, the voters of Baltimore Beatdown! Make sure to take part in our polls at the bottom!

Consensus Picks

Poll

Who will win: Ravens or Texans?

This poll is closed

  • 97%
    Ravens
    (45 votes)
  • 2%
    Texans
    (1 vote)
46 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Falcons or Panthers?

This poll is closed

  • 56%
    Falcons
    (17 votes)
  • 43%
    Panthers
    (13 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Vikings or Buccaneers?

This poll is closed

  • 93%
    Vikings
    (28 votes)
  • 6%
    Buccaneers
    (2 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Jaguars or Colts?

This poll is closed

  • 96%
    Jaguars
    (30 votes)
  • 3%
    Colts
    (1 vote)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Titans or Saints?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Titans
    (8 votes)
  • 73%
    Saints
    (22 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Cardinals or Commanders?

This poll is closed

  • 6%
    Cardinals
    (2 votes)
  • 93%
    Commanders
    (27 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: 49ers or Steelers?

This poll is closed

  • 70%
    49ers
    (24 votes)
  • 29%
    Steelers
    (10 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bengals or Browns?

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Bengals
    (15 votes)
  • 50%
    Browns
    (15 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Eagles or Patriots?

view results
  • 89%
    Eagles
    (26 votes)
  • 10%
    Patriots
    (3 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Raiders or Broncos?

view results
  • 42%
    Raiders
    (11 votes)
  • 57%
    Broncos
    (15 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Dolphins or Chargers?

view results
  • 48%
    Dolphins
    (13 votes)
  • 51%
    Chargers
    (14 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Seahawks or Rams?

view results
  • 84%
    Seahawks
    (27 votes)
  • 15%
    Rams
    (5 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Packers or Bears?

view results
  • 34%
    Packers
    (9 votes)
  • 65%
    Bears
    (17 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Cowboys or Giants?

view results
  • 64%
    Cowboys
    (16 votes)
  • 36%
    Giants
    (9 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Jets or Bills?

view results
  • 20%
    Jets
    (5 votes)
  • 79%
    Bills
    (19 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

