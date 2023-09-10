Ravens vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

After 237 days, your Baltimore Ravens are set to kick to begin their path to the Super Bowl. For Week 1, they’ll be taking on the Houston Texans. Here’s all the information on how you can watch the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Houston Texans (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

COVERAGE MAP (Courtesy 506sports.com)

GREEN — Ravens vs. Texans

Broadcast

Local TV: CBS/WJZ CH. 13 (Baltimore)

CBS/WJZ CH. 13 (Baltimore) TV Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Radio

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM)

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)