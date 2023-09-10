 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

After 237 days, your Baltimore Ravens are set to kick to begin their path to the Super Bowl. For Week 1, they’ll be taking on the Houston Texans. Here’s all the information on how you can watch the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Houston Texans (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

COVERAGE MAP (Courtesy 506sports.com)

GREEN — Ravens vs. Texans

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ CH. 13 (Baltimore)
  • TV Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Radio

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

