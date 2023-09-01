Reacts Results: All-Pro tight end and rookie receiver top the fan polls

Earlier this week Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans on two season-long questions.

First, we asked who they expect to lead the team in touchdowns for 2023, with a bevy of options. But, the fans went with the most surefire answer, voting tight end Mark Andrews who led last season with five touchdowns (tied with Kenyan Drake) and in 2021 with nine.

Second on the list was running back J.K. Dobbins, who led the team in touchdowns scored in 2020, with nine. Andrews was tied for third that season with quarterback Lamar Jackson at seven, placing third behind wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (8).

The second question asked which Ravens wide receiver is most likely to get 1,000 yards this season between Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. Fans have high aspirations for the first-year star, with 50% of all votes going taking the rookie.

Flowers ability to gain yards after the catch could be a big influence in why fans are taking him. Especially after he gashed Washington Commander defenders for a 26-yard touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN @ZayFlowers!!!



There's something special starting here!!



Tune in on ESPN and @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/9NcRMIyg4k — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2023

Flowers has also had the media hype train on him all of training camp, with NBC Sports’ Peter King calling him the best rookie of any he’s seen throughout his six training camp stops at the time, and it didn’t stop there. Numerous outlets have built him up, and in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken’s system, it’s hard to not see Flowers not produce 1,000 yards in 17 games.

However, he won’t be the only one pushing for such a benchmark. After all, there are two other impressive wideouts on the roster. Both Bateman and Beckham will get their fair share of targets and both have the route-running and cunning to turn it up-field.

