Ravens News 9/1: Evolving HC and more

“The key word for John is consistency in his approach, in what he wants his team to look like and ... in the way he chooses players and in the way he disagrees with us in the draft room.”

Harbaugh came to Baltimore in 2008 with that rah-rah college coach mentality, and he struggled with dominant personalities like those of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Bernard Pollard and Anquan Boldin.

That led to the great alpha male purge following the Super Bowl win in February 2013, when all of those players either signed with other teams or, in the case of Lewis, retired.

In the next five seasons, the Ravens reached the playoffs only once, in 2014, and finished below .500 three times.

A lesson was learned.

“John has learned that he doesn’t have to fight every battle anymore,” Newsome said. “When he got here, he had to deal with the dominant personalities like Ray. When you have those types of personalities, guys who have had success, they are used to doing it a certain way, and they don’t easily conform.

“So you have to build a relationship with those guys to get them to understand that, ‘I know you have been successful, but I need you to work with me so we can continue that success and we all can get better.’”

“You’ve got to be able to adapt and evolve, and John has been able to do that,” Newsome said. “The case in point is Lamar, how we played offense and how he decided to make it Lamar-central. He brings in Beckham. He said, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’ and it’s been successful.”