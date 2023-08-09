Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 13 observations: Defense gets chippy, Bateman Returns and more

Yesterday I mentioned the dog days of camp. The team maybe getting a bit sick of one another and going head-to-head against the same damn guys. Today, a message was sent loud and clear that the hit-happy linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are ready to trade paint with those in their sights. All that and more in my latest training camp observations.

Attendance/Injury

Folks, it’s a pleasure to announce wide receiver Rashod Bateman was on the practice field today. You knew that already, seeing as reactions flooded in as media members took photos of No. 7 on the sideline, turning the trio of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor into a quartet. For the first time this season, the entire Ravens’ wide receiver corps practiced today.

Both offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley did not practice today. Many assume it’s a vet day for both.

As for other updates, running back Gus Edwards left the field during practice and did not return. He walked under his own power and appeared without issue but nothing is known as of now. Head Coach John Harbaugh didn’t speak today so there are no updates regarding his or others’ health.

Absences

CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams LB Trenton Simpson (soft tissue) CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) CB Arthur Maulet (hamstring) S Geno Stone (ankle)

The remaining absences are on the PUP/NFI lists.

RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) WR Rashod Bateman (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) LS Nick Moore (NFI)

Defense Poppin’ Pads

For 13 practices this team has been split in half by which side of the ball they play and worn separate jersey colors. Purple and black for the offense and white for the defense. They have yet to trot out onto the gridiron in united colors. It’s clear they’re a bit fed up with it. The offense wants to compete full speed and the defense is dying to tackle. The linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen aren’t a bit fed up, they’re a lot fed up and took it out on a few undrafted rookies.

Smith and Queen made sure running backs Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright were sturdy, as they brought both to the ground throughout practice. Mitchell lost the football on one play and an official signaled it was defenses ball after Queen recovered the fumble he forced. Another victim was tight end Travis Vokolek who got a crack or two of the pads. No hit was ever violent or punishing. Just a reminder that the defense has been forced to play with restraint and they needed to release a bit. Fullback Ben Mason was another to get stood up as Smith popped him as he caught the ball. As a result, the ball was jarred loose and incomplete.

Throughout camp there are many plays where you have to judge on the sideline, saying, “If that’s a live ball [Defense player] gets a shot on [offense player].” Sometimes it’s a sack, other times it’s a running back on the edge. Other times it feels like a receiver going over the middle isn’t de-cleated going for a high ball over the middle. Today, the linebackers let the pass-catchers and quarterbacks know that won’t fly in the regular season.

Red Zone Series Notes

The first 11-on-11 action of the day brought the most real-life situation in my mind. Lamar Jackson and the offense started 30-yards from the end zone against the first-team defense.

On first down, Jackson aired it out to Beckham along the far sideline and the receiver attempted a one-handed outstretched catch while battling with cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. The official felt there was too much contact and it resulted in the offense lining up at the 1-yard line with a fresh set of downs.

On first down, running back Justice Hill was stopped for no gain.

Second down the run is blown up as defensive tackle Broderick Washington blows through the right side of the line forcing Melvin Gordon to cut outside to no avail as he’s met by Queen and David Ojabo.

Third down is a pass to tight end Mark Andrews that was broken up by Ar’Darius Washington.

The offense goes for it on fourth down. Jackson goes back to what got them to the 1-yard line, a floating pass to Beckham. But it falls incomplete as Armour-Davis redeems his penalty with a box out on Beckham. The defense held strong.

After the play, Queen and running back Melvin Gordon had some words with one another up close but nothing more.

Quick Hits