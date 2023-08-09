Roundtable Reactions: Ravens agree to terms with Broderick Washington on a 3-year deal

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens and Broderick Washington have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension totaling $17.5 million. For more on the details, check here. Below you’ll find the reactions from some of our staff here at Baltimore Beatdown.

This is a deal that appears beneficial for both sides. The Ravens keep one of their own and a guy with potential to break out in Year 4 while Washington nets a good payday without the pressure of a contract. Washington could’ve played out the season and attempted to maximize his deal, which I feel was likely with Calais Campbell gone and Washington in line to earn a fair bit of those pass rush snaps. Rather, he takes the guaranteed money and the offer now, which benefits himself and the team down the road. Washington’s consistently improved over the past few seasons and took a leap in Year 3. I have suspicion he’ll do the same again this year and the coaching staff has praised him for his efforts and determination. The Ravens signed a guy a year early instead of late and both sides will get dividends from the deal. — Kyle Barber

I am a big fan of this move. The Ravens were looking at a barren cupboard along the defensive line in 2024 with so many of their current players slated to be free agents following this season. Broderick Washington has been the definition of solid over the past few seasons for Baltimore and he’s clearly highly regarded among coaches and teammates alike, with his work ethic being praised on a consistent basis. I am hopeful that the Ravens are able to also retain Justin Madubuike and keep the two 2020 draft mates together for years to come in the purple and black, but his play on the field this season will go a long way in determining if Baltimore is able to afford his services going forward with such a tight cap situation for the foreseeable future. — Dustin Cox

Of the two fourth year interior defensive linemen that were slated to become free agents after this season, Washington was always the most likely candidate to receive and early extension. While both he and Justin Madubuike are both ascending players at the position, one’s career arch is clearly higher than the other’s and the Ravens signed the more affordable option of the two. With the rapid proliferation of salaries that not only generate a lot of interior pressure but can rack up sacks as well, I’m a huge fan of this move because it ensures that that the team will have more than just Travis Jones under contract for the foreseeable future. Washington has improved each year, is well deserving of this extension, and could possibly be outplaying this deal in the next year or two — Joshua Reed

Very nice move from Baltimore here. Washington is one of the more underrated players on the entire team and furthered his case as such last season. While players like Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, and Odafe Oweh were getting all the preseason hype, Washington was possibly the most consistent producer of the bunch in 2022. With Madubuike also being due for a new contract, the Ravens decided to lock in Washington to what will presumably be a cheaper contract for the next three to four years. Washington has improved every season since being drafted in 2020 and by the time this contract is up, he might be in for a bigger payday. With sophomore Travis Jones and Washington, the Ravens are solidifying some good defensive line play for the foreseeable future. — Stephen Bopst