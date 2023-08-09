Official: Ravens sign Broderick Washington to a 3-year extension

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m. ET

Ravens officially announce they’ve signed Broderick Washington.

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Broderick Washington to a three-year, $17.5 million deal. The deal has been confirmed by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec with additional notes.

Washington’s new contract is a 3-year extension for $15.75 mill. Total cash is $16.83 million and that includes this year. Deal also includes 750k in incentives. Max value of deal over 4 yrs would be roughly $17.5 million. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 9, 2023

Washington’s new contract is a 3-year extension for $15.75 mill. Total cash is $16.83 million and that includes this year. Deal also includes 750k in incentives. Max value of deal over 4 yrs would be roughly $17.5 million. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 9, 2023

Washington, 26, enters his fourth season with the Ravens after being drafted No. 170 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. In that time, Washington has played in 39 games for the Ravens and started in 11, with nine coming from the 2022 season.

Last season, Washington earned a greater role for the Ravens and with it came significant production, setting career bests in tackles (49), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4) and pass deflections (6) while doing so with an abundance of reps on first and second downs, freeing up defensive end Calais Campbell for more opportune pass rush downs. With Campbell gone, Washington will contend with Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban and Travis Jones for the coveted third-down snaps.

Washington has been highly regarded by teammates and coaches, with Assistant Head Coach and Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver saying he’s the hardest working person in the Ravens’ facility.

“I don’t know that there’s a person in this building that works harder than Broderick Washington. That guy … Just … If you even look [at] his body from when he got [here] to how it is now, he looks completely different,” Weaver said. “You talk about a guy that’s taken every bit of coaching and then some – it’s him. So, I’m not surprised by any of his success, and I would expect more.”

Prior to the extension, the Ravens had only one defensive lineman, Jones, under contract after the season.