Ravens release first depth chart of 2023

Many teams across the NFL have released their first unofficial depth chart for their respective rosters. These rosters are posted by the public relations staff, not the coaching staff, but it’s still worth a bit of a look.
OFFENSE
Takeaways
- Gus Edwards is listed as the starting running back, with J.K. Dobbins still on the list as the No. 2 back. Following the two expected starters is Justice Hill.
- Left guard has veteran John Simpson listed over rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. The rookie earned the first two weeks of starting reps over the veteran. Now, they’re flipped for this weeks practice and we’ll likely see both in action during the preseason.
- Patrick Ricard is still listed as the teams’ fullback, though he’s practiced exclusively at offensive line through the first two practices he’s returned. He has yet to participate in team drills, though.
- Ben Cleveland is listed as the backup right guard.
- Tyler Huntley is the No. 2 quarterback, with Josh Johnson named No. 3 as they battle it out for the No. 2 role.
- Wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Laquon Treadwell are named the No. 5 and No. 6 wide receivers. James Proche and Tylan Wallace are named to the fourth-team.
DEFENSE
Takeaways
- Rock Ya-Sin named the No. 2 cornerback, with Year 2 Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kevon Seymour trailing.
- Del’Shawn Phillips earning the backup WILL linebacker role, with rookie Trenton Simpson on third-team.
- Broderick Washington is named the starter at defensive end beside Michael Pierce and Justin Madubuike.
- Brandon Stephens listed as the backup free safety behind Marcus Williams and Geno Stone is the No. 2 behind Kyle Hamilton at strong safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Takeaways
- No surprise with Duvernay being named the starting returner on both jobs.
- Keaton Mitchell is contending for a role on kick return but is behind both Justice Hill and James Proche.
- Zay Flowers is currently the No. 3 punt returner, with Mitchell being No. 4.
