Report: Jadeveon Clowney visiting with the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens continue to look for another piece to add at edge rusher. On Tuesday, veteran Jadeveon Clowney became the latest name to visit the team, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Jadeveon Clowney was in building for a FA visit w Ravens today. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 8, 2023

The former No. 1 overall pick has had an interesting career, playing for four teams in nine seasons. Clowney’s most recent stint was with the Cleveland Browns, so Baltimore is certainly familiar with his game. His two seasons in Cleveland resulted in 65 total tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

While Clowney has failed to live up to the enormous hype that came from being drafted first overall by the Houston Texans in 2014, he has still had an impressive career. Over his nine-season career, Clowney has accumulated 320 total tackles, 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, 90 tackles for loss, one interception, 23 passes defended, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns.

The Ravens currently have a young and relatively inexperienced group of players to set the edge and rush the passer, including third-year Odafe Oweh, second-year David Ojabo, and fourth-round rookie Tavius Robinson. Veteran Tyus Bowser is currently on the non-football injury list.

Baltimore previously brought in versatile veteran Kyle Van Noy for a visit as well, so they are clearly trying to add more experience to the position group before the start of the regular season. Regardless, the Ravens will need their young players to step up.