Ravens CB Trayvon Mullen likely out for the season

After practice on Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh met with the announced that cornerback Trayvon Mullen will undergo toe surgery, effectively ending his 2023 season.

This is a sizeable disappointment. Mullen was claimed off waivers after the Super Bowl in the early months of 2023 and was quickly signed back on a one-year deal in hopes that the former second-round pick could earn a roster spot.

The word was that Mullen spent most of his offseason working hard in the Ravens facility and was ready to compete for a significant role on the team’s defense. After three disappointing years with the Raiders and then only appearing in one game in 2022 with Dallas, a reset was much needed for the highly-drafted corner.

Unfortunately, near the start of training camp, Mullen was put on the Reserve/Non-football-injury list. He was then released with a noticeable designation — “failure to disclose a physical condition.” The very next day, Mullen was signed back by the Ravens. This time on a contract with less guaranteed money, hopeful to earn his way back without significant risk to the Ravens’ salary cap. He was then placed on the Reserve/NFI list again.

Now, it seems the Ravens and Mullens won’t be able to help each other, as the toe injury is too significant and can’t be worked through. This leaves the Ravens another option down as they try to build their depth chart behind top cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Rock Ya-Sin was brought in, presumably to be the No. 2, but second-year player Jalyn Armour-Davis is pushing for that role as well.

Notable names behind those three for playing time include fan-loved Damarion Williams, rookie Kyu Kelly, and veteran Kevon Seymour.