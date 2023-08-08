Offensive growing pains serve as reminder to temper expectations

When the Baltimore Ravens made the decision to part ways with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and hire Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, many fans and pundits alike knew there would be a learning curve to the teams new system.

After the addition of Monken, the re-signing of quarterback Lamar Jackson the drafting/signing of receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor, the team was ready to hit the ground throwing. However, installing a brand new offense comes with growing pains.

Expectedly, the offense has struggled to find a rhythm. During practice last week, the offense reportedly had a nightmarish day as Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions while backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson added five more. While it’s important to note the team was running third and long situations, which defenses can thrive in, a few of those were also during seven-on-seven drills (both of Marcus Williams’ interceptions occurred during said drill).

More importantly it must be acknowledged this offense has a long way to go before being mentioned among the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s easy to get excited about the Ravens 2023 offense, but Roman ran a very unique system that will take time to overhaul. Monken’s revitalization of the passing game marks a dramatic change from the ground-and-pound style Ravens fans have grown accustomed to over the past four years. Monken has candidly acknowledged multiple times that the offense hasn’t yet reached its desired level, which has left some fans disheartened, as the prospect of finding their rhythm is expected to be a gradual process. The team is still missing starters J.K. Dobbins and Rashod Bateman and with a month before kick off it’s important the whole offense gets some time practicing together with its presumptive starting unit.

Building a great offense typically takes time.

It took the Cincinnati Bengals at least half of the past two seasons before finding their groove, and the Ravens, despite their many additions, still don’t have the same level of wide receiver talent as their rivals. With the season just over a month away, it’s important to acknowledge the growing pains while also being optimistic about the potential the 2023 Ravens offense offers.