Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 11 observations: OBJ on Pitch Count, Oweh Generates Pressure

A day of rest split the Ravens’ offense off from an ugly performance. It also brought about a crisp passing affair as the quarterback quartet finished with zero interceptions. That could be due to a practice focused mostly on third-and-short, third-and-medium and fourth-down situations.

Below are my latest training camp observations.

Attendance/Injury

Both outside linebacker David Ojabo and fullback Patrick Ricard returned to practice. As noted, Ricard practiced exclusively with the offensive linemen today. Of positive note, wide receiver Rashod Bateman worked on the adjacent field and looked to be getting near practice-worthy. It’s the first time I and others have witnessed him get going instead of moseying onto the field with others on the sideline.

LB Trenton Simpson CB Rock Ya-Sin CB Arthur Maulet S Geno Stone (ankle)

The remaining absences are all listed on the PUP/NFI lists.

RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) WR Rashod Bateman (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) LS Nick Moore (NFI)

Odell Beckham Jr. On a Pitch Count

Midway through practice, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a pass on a 3rd & long situation that was a tough battle against cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. After the rep, Beckham went to the sideline and appeared to be stretching out his calf and ankle with his cleat off. He exited with a trainer under his own power and did not return. According to Harbaugh there is no injury and it was solely a pitch count for Beckham.

“Yes, [it was] just a rep count. He had enough. His numbers were there,” Harbaugh said. “[He] worked hard, had a great day, I thought, and we’re just going to monitor that as we go. Like we said, we’ll be smart about it. There’s no injury.”

Odafe Oweh Generates Pressure

The past few practices have highlighted the performance of outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Though, he had quite a string of practices last training camp that brought hype that fell short.

Nonetheless, there appears to be better technique and approach from Oweh that is showing on the pseudo-scoreboard as he’s gashed by both tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses over the past two weeks. Harbaugh spoke on Oweh’s production this training camp.

“He is playing faster, maybe it’s his response time, [or] maybe it’s the way he’s processing things,” Harbaugh said. “... So, he’s having a stellar camp so far. So, [we] just have to keep building on it. [It’s] still early. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Running Backs Make Plays

There’s a clear change in usage of running backs in the Todd Monken era and nothing made it more apparent than when Justice Hill broke free from linebacker Patrick Queen’s coverage for a lengthy touchdown. Not long after undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell beat linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips for the touchdown, too. Notably, Phillips has been solid in coverage the past few days, meaning Mitchell might have some real juice.

One-on-One Drills

Most receivers win these drills. After all, it’s an offensive-leaning battle. But wide receiver Nelson Agholor is showing an ability to make plays. The latest was a catch over Ar’Darius Washington with attitude.

Rookie Zay Flowers won his two reps of one-on-ones. The first being a shake move on Armour-Davis for the comeback. Afterward, he gave Armour-Davis a second move that caught him flat-footed. The catch was made on the near sideline with a bleacher packed with youth football players that went berzerk.

Tylan Wallace had one of the best one-on-one routes during the drill at the 40-yard line where he hit a stutter step that jostled him loose from Corey Mayfield Jr. for the touchdown. Wide receiver Sean Ryan did the same to Jeremy Lucien for a similar result, though he stepped out after the catch around the five yard line.

James Proche went to battle against cornerback Kevon Seymour who has been diligent in the drills. His first rep on the five-yard line was a pass breakup by Seymour. The next was a brilliant juggling catch that was caught, but a flag was thrown. Sideline reporters debated if Proche may have stepped out causing Proche to be ineligible or Seymour’s physical play called for a pass interference call. Proche then ran the same route against Seymour who denied the ball and nearly intercepted the pass.

Mark Andrews was unkind to Jaquan Amos with a physicality that was gaudy, even for Mark in these drills. He shoved Amos hard of the line and on a four-yard route he gained half that by the shove he gave. Later on, Andrews was a bit dismayed as he and Kyle Hamilton battled in the end zone one-on-one. Hamilton and Andrews were both heavily physical. Once he gained a half-step on Hamilton Jackson lofted a ball past the end zone out of reach for Andrews who wasn’t pleased.

A fade route by tight end Isaiah Likely was lofted to the end zone over the head of Daryl Worley who couldn’t get his head and arms around in time.