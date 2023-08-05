Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 10 observations: Offense intercepted 9 times

On Day 9, the Ravens’ offense exited the field after a frustrating practice. A couple missed throws, pressures allowed and a desire for flags on the defense that never were tossed by officials was unsatisfactory. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, the offense “won” that practice on the play scoreboard.

Today, Day 10, the defense left no doubt on who won the practice after intercepting nine (!) passes, with four coming from the $260 million man.

Below are my latest training camp observations.

Attendance/Injury

LB Trenton Simpson OLB David Ojabo CB Rock Ya-Sin CB Arthur Maulet S Geno Stone (ankle) OT Ronnie Stanley (assumed vet day)

Rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly returned to practice.

The remaining absences are all listed on the PUP/NFI lists.

RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) FB Patrick Ricard (PUP) WR Rashod Bateman (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) LS Nick Moore (NFI)

Offense Falls Apart On Day 10

Maybe it was the sixth day of practice that was wearing on the offense; the long hours studying, the early meetings or time spent at home solving the playbook and assignments. All the work spent not in front of a media corps writing down each pass, each play, every critique. But what amounted today left a fan-packed Saturday practice puzzled and groaning. The new offense being hyped nationally finished with nine interceptions and six false starts.

The first session of 11-on-11 started with three straight completions from Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Zay Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., respectively. On the third play the ball managed to be thrown on account of running back Justice Hill picking up a blitz from linebacker Roquan Smith, too. Then, it unraveled.

Jackson forces a pass to Devin Duvernay as pressure from outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and the interior rush collapsed the pocket. The pass fell incomplete. Next play they’re flagged for a false start, their first. It appeared Andrews was the one to jump but it was hard to tell. The next two plays result in sacks, the first being a full whistle and the second being Smith getting to Jackson before a screen developed. The whistle didn’t come but Smith looked around with open arms wondering why the play wasn’t dead, seeing as he was standing in front of Jackson.

That was the end of the first set of 11s. Not bad, they started hot but the defense responded. Josh Johnson had a play or two go well, including completions to wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. and tight end Charlie Kolar.

False Start No. 2 happened after the switch to quarterback Tyler Huntley. Afterward, the first interception of the day was made as Tyler Huntley targeted wide receiver Shemar Bridges. It was the first of cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr.’s two interceptions.

Then came the first-team offense. Another couple connections to Beckham and Andrews, followed by a second target to Duvernay, which this time was a pass breakup by Ar’Darius Washington.

False Start No. 3.

Jackson then went deep to Tarik Black but an underthrow saw Washington track the ball the whole way and make the catch. Next play is blown dead from pressure by defensive tackle Travis Jones and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon.

Back to Huntley and two plays in he throws an interception to cornerback Daryl Worley on a poorly targeted throw to tight end Travis Vokolek. Next play is blown dead as Huntley drops the snap. He scrambles away on the ensuing play due to tight coverage followed by

False Start No. 4

False Start No. 5

Josh Johnson now onto the field and his first throw back in the drill is intercepted by Mayfield as he targeted wide receiver Makai Polk. This ended the 11-on-11s.

That didn’t stop the bleeding as two plays later Johnson was intercepted by cornerback Jeremy Lucien.

Jackson gets onto the field and not long afterward safety Kyle Hamilton gets his hands on the Jackson-thrown ball. The quarterback in reaction falls to the turf with his head and helmet in his hands. Groans from the fans that were disappointed with the interceptions from other quarterbacks now reacting to their starter being the one picked off.

Back to 11-on-11.

Jackson scramble on the first play. Then, intercepted by safety Marcus Williams.

Another run by Jackson for a few yards. Then, again, Williams intercepts Jackson for No. 9 of the practice. More groaning and surprise from the crowd. At one point a fan asked if they were doing it on purpose to others observing.

Then, completions were sprinkled in once more. Beckham had a reception when outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was out in coverage. Andrews outran linebacker Patrick Queen on a crossing route for a first down. Gus Edwards appeared to have ran for a 40-plus yard gain, though it wasn’t clear if a defender touched him.

Back to Huntley on the field and...

False Start No. 6

A break from the action where more install occurred left some breathing room for 15 minutes when media began to tweet what the dismay. Ten minutes later, 11s kicked off for a final time.

Oweh gets around offensive tackle Morgan Moses for the pressure on Jackson, forcing him to miss a sideline throw to Flowers. Then, Jackson connects with Flowers for a first down due to offensive tackle Daniel Faalele getting underneath the pad of Oweh and bullying him outside the pocket. Jackson also found his ever-sure target Andrews for a gain.

The final two plays felt they forced the practice to come to an end. Johnson goes deep to the far sideline, targeting Black, who makes a circus catch in the end zone between two defenders. As he secures the grab both defensive backs signal incompletion and look to the official who waves his arms to the boundary, signaling the catch was made out of bounds. The last throw of the day was to Bridges, but cornerback Kevon Seymour leapt up and came down with interception No. 9. The horns blew and the players broke off for fumble drills before huddling up and calling it a day.

What to Make of Today’s Result

Two days ago, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said they had a long way to go. Yesterday, Head Coach John Harbaugh noted the offense is seeking perfection and frustration mounts on the plays that miss. Today, they faltered heavily.

Does this mean the sky is falling? No.

Does this mean the Ravens are cooked? No.

Does this mean the offense is garbage? No.

Does this mean the Ravens should never have paid Jackson? No.

Is the defense elite? Maybe? I don’t think this one training camp practice proves that. But, they have some great defensive backs and they’re going to punish poorly-passed balls.

I don’t often inject my own thoughts in observations. But seeing as Ravens fans are panicking from my tweets and Bengals fans are having a field day, I wanted to drop a bit of opinion.

It was a bad practice and you’re allowed to be excited about the defense and nervous for the offense. It’s clear install is still mightily underway because pre-snap penalties and errors feel they’re occurring from getting everybody on the same page.

According to tight end Isaiah Likely, the drills were also being done over 3rd & Long situations, which put the offense at a disadvantage. Also, there’s likely an internal bias of not being as fearful of being intercepted in practice than getting picked in a game. In a practice you run the next play. In a game, it is a significant error. I’d imagine there’s a hint of subconscious bias that allows for this, though the players are clearly unhappy when they make the error. Maybe this is too much speculation, though.

Overall, I sure know there’s going to be a game this season where Jackson lights a team up for three-plus touchdowns, zero interceptions and 250-350 passing yards that will have people pointing to my tweet of him being picked four times in a practice and going, “this was a nothing-burger.” It’s a practice. Yes, it’s not great. But it’s superior to have these issues now as opposed to later.