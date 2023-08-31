Zay Flowers, Trenton Simpson rap at Ravens’ team dinner

Throughout the years there have been talks of rookie “hazing,” featuring rookie Ravens having to sing in front of their teammates. They’re not alone in this practice as last year video released from HBO’s Hard Knocks showing the Detroit Lions doing the same at their to their rook’s. Following the conclusion of training camp, footage released from Ravens players of this hazing on Instagram.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers gave a rousing rap with the accompaniment of his cellphone, performing “No Flockin” by Kodak Black. It drew the hype of his teammates who sang along with him, including an excitable Lamar Jackson who is friends with the rapper Kodak Black.

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers rapping “No Flockin” by Kodak Black at team dinner.



Rookie LB Trenton Simpson rapped “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.



(IG: new_era8; pqueen.8) pic.twitter.com/BjRDfhD9uX — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 31, 2023

Flowers wasn’t the only one who was caught on camera with a microphone in hand; rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson gave his rendition of “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. Give credit to Simpson for not needing to read the lyrics off his phone. Sadly, the credit also must be withdrawn on the fact he didn’t finish the song which drew ire from his teammate, linebacker Patrick Queen.

The vibes surrounding the Ravens are high. Getting a glimpse of the camaraderie and energy from the team shows a team brimming with chemistry, something multiple late free agent signings have talked about in regard to the locker room and the culture. Take it from a former NFL player Pat McAfee, who is fully sold on the Ravens’ hype after the video released.