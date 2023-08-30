2023 Baltimore Ravens practice squad, waiver wire tracker, updated 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens initial 53-man roster was finalized on Tuesday, August 29 at 4 p.m. ET. However, the initial 53-man roster never lasts for long, with the Ravens traditionally working out deals to get players onto injured reserve and re-sign veterans who are not subject to waiver claims.
The Ravens are priority No. 23 for waiver wire rulings, which coincide with the 2023 NFL Draft order, and will remain as such until Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.
By 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 30, the Ravens—along with every other NFL team—must put in a claim for any players waived over the past few days.
After waiver claims end all NFL clubs are eligible to fill out their 16-player practice squad. The NFL allows six (6) veteran players to be signed as practice squad players.
This article will serve as a live updating tracker regarding the latest news and information surrounding the Ravens, waiver claims, practice squad signings, free agent signings and players from the Ravens landing elsewhere. It will also include an updated 53-man roster.
New Ravens additions
Waiver Wire News
- 2023 fifth-round cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly has been claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.
Waiver wire claims
The Baltimore Ravens were not awarded any players via waiver claims.
Free agent signings
Former Ravens heading elsewhere
Waived players claimed by another team
Ravens released players signed by another team
- OT David Sharpe will be joining the Carolina Panthers (per Jeff Zrebiec)
Ravens players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)
- WR T. Black
- QB A. Brown
- OL T. Doss
- CB T. Hayes
- CB K. Kelly
- CB J. Lucien
- OL T. Manning
- FB B. Manson
- OLB J. Moon
- DT R. Nichols
- WR J. Proche
- ILB J. Ross
- WR S. Ryan
- OL J. Thomas
- TE T. Vokolek
- LB K. Welch
- RB O. Wright
Practice Squad News
Baltimore Ravens 2022 practice squad members
- RB Owen Wright (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- FB/TE Ben Mason (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- OL TyKeem Doss (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- OL Tashawn Manning (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- DT Rayshad Nichols (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- ILB Josh Ross (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- WR Sean Ryan (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- WR Laquon Treadwell [Multiple reports indicated he would re-sign yesterday]
- TE Travis Vokolek (per Jeff Zrebiec)
- QB Anthony Brown (per Jeff Zrebiec)
Injured Reserve News
Waived/Injured Players to Ravens injured reserve
Updated 53-man roster
Offense (25)
Quarterback (2)
- Lamar Jackson
- Tyler Huntley
Running back (4)
- J.K. Dobbins
- Gus Edwards
- Justice Hill
- Keaton Mitchell
Wide receiver (6)
- Rashod Bateman
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Zay Flowers
- Nelson Agholor
- Devin Duvernay
- Tylan Wallace
Tight end (4)
- Mark Andrews
- Isaiah Likely
- Charlie Kolar
- Patrick Ricard
Offensive line (9)
- Ronnie Stanley
- John Simpson
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Kevin Zeitler
- Morgan Moses
- Daniel Faalele
- Patrick Mekari
- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
- Ben Cleveland
- Andrew Vorhees [NFI]
Defense (25)
Interior Defensive line (4)
- Michael Pierce
- Justin Madubuike
- Broderick Washington
- Travis Jones
Outside linebacker (5)
- Tyus Bowser [NFI]
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Odafe Oweh
- David Ojabo
- Tavius Robinson
- Malik Hamm
Inside linebacker (5)
- Roquan Smith
- Patrick Queen
- Trenton Simpson
- Malik Harrison
- Del’Shawn Phillips
Cornerback (8)
- Marlon Humphrey
- Rock Ya-Sin
- Ronald Darby
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Brandon Stephens
- Damarion “Pepe” Williams
- Arthur Maulet
- Ar’Darius Washington
Safety (4)
- Marcus Williams
- Kyle Hamilton
- Geno Stone
Special Teams (3)
- K Justin Tucker
- P Jordan Stout
- LS Tyler Ott
