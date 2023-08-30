2023 Baltimore Ravens practice squad, waiver wire tracker, updated 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens initial 53-man roster was finalized on Tuesday, August 29 at 4 p.m. ET. However, the initial 53-man roster never lasts for long, with the Ravens traditionally working out deals to get players onto injured reserve and re-sign veterans who are not subject to waiver claims.

The Ravens are priority No. 23 for waiver wire rulings, which coincide with the 2023 NFL Draft order, and will remain as such until Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

By 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 30, the Ravens—along with every other NFL team—must put in a claim for any players waived over the past few days.

After waiver claims end all NFL clubs are eligible to fill out their 16-player practice squad. The NFL allows six (6) veteran players to be signed as practice squad players.

This article will serve as a live updating tracker regarding the latest news and information surrounding the Ravens, waiver claims, practice squad signings, free agent signings and players from the Ravens landing elsewhere. It will also include an updated 53-man roster.

New Ravens additions

Waiver Wire News

2023 fifth-round cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly has been claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

Waiver wire claims

The Baltimore Ravens were not awarded any players via waiver claims.

Free agent signings

Former Ravens heading elsewhere

Waived players claimed by another team

Ravens released players signed by another team

OT David Sharpe will be joining the Carolina Panthers (per Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)

WR T. Black

QB A. Brown

OL T. Doss

CB T. Hayes

CB J. Lucien

OL T. Manning

FB B. Manson

OLB J. Moon

DT R. Nichols

WR J. Proche

ILB J. Ross

WR S. Ryan

OL J. Thomas

TE T. Vokolek

LB K. Welch

RB O. Wright

Practice Squad News

Baltimore Ravens 2022 practice squad members

RB Owen Wright (per Jeff Zrebiec) FB/TE Ben Mason (per Jeff Zrebiec) OL TyKeem Doss (per Jeff Zrebiec) OL Tashawn Manning (per Jeff Zrebiec) DT Rayshad Nichols (per Jeff Zrebiec) ILB Josh Ross (per Jeff Zrebiec) WR Sean Ryan (per Jeff Zrebiec) WR Laquon Treadwell [Multiple reports indicated he would re-sign yesterday] TE Travis Vokolek (per Jeff Zrebiec) QB Anthony Brown (per Jeff Zrebiec)

Injured Reserve News

Waived/Injured Players to Ravens injured reserve

Updated 53-man roster

Offense (25)

Quarterback (2)

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Running back (4)

J.K. Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell

Wide receiver (6)

Rashod Bateman

Odell Beckham Jr.

Zay Flowers

Nelson Agholor

Devin Duvernay

Tylan Wallace

Tight end (4)

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Charlie Kolar

Patrick Ricard

Offensive line (9)

Ronnie Stanley

John Simpson

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

Daniel Faalele

Patrick Mekari

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Andrew Vorhees [NFI]

Defense (25)

Interior Defensive line (4)

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

Outside linebacker (5)

Tyus Bowser [NFI]

Jadeveon Clowney

Odafe Oweh

David Ojabo

Tavius Robinson

Malik Hamm

Inside linebacker (5)

Roquan Smith

Patrick Queen

Trenton Simpson

Malik Harrison

Del’Shawn Phillips

Cornerback (8)

Marlon Humphrey

Rock Ya-Sin

Ronald Darby

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Brandon Stephens

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Arthur Maulet

Ar’Darius Washington

Safety (4)

Marcus Williams

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

Special Teams (3)