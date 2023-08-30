Survey: Which Raven scores the most touchdowns? Which receiver most likely posts 1,000 yards?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Week 1 of the NFL season is rapidly approaching and there is excitement to be drumming up. The Baltimore Ravens enter the season with a relatively healthy roster, new weapons, long-term contracts for their superstar quarterback and a new offensive coordinator that’s going to help maximize the production in scoring. They also have a list of receivers long enough to where fans didn’t scour Twitter after NFL roster cuts and ask if each veteran receiver is worthy of taking a flier on.

Today we have two questions as part of our DraftKings Reacts survey.

Reminder: A quarterback who throws a touchdown pass is not the scorer, therefore I removed quarterback Lamar Jackson from the list.

Which Raven will score the most touchdowns in 2023?

The Ravens have a five-person race for touchdown-scoring. The ground is expected to be better with the elite vision and agility of running back J.K. Dobbins paired with the ever-attention commanding Jackson. But, if the Ravens are wanting to air it out, there are four top targets to make use of, not counting the depth at tight end or other receivers.

Who do you see as the red zone receiving threat? Will Zay Flowers be a player who in the open field makes moves that find him in the end zone? How does this grouping share the wealth?

Which wide receiver is most likely to get 1,000 yards?

The one who scores the most touchdowns of the wide receiver trio isn’t guaranteed to be the yards leader. Bateman could be a deep threat and crafty route-runner who turns on the jets for big gains and chain-moving grabs. Odell Beckham Jr. could be the red zone target Jackson has the greatest affinity for but doesn’t target him as frequently in starting drives. Flowers could be a YAC-monster that adds up to yardage totals, or he could get buried in the star power of Beckham and the outside receiver production from Bateman, who many consider WR1.

