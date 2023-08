Baltimore Ravens 53-man roster announced

With roster cuts finalized, the Baltimore Ravens initial 53-man roster has been announced. Of course, things are expected to change within 24 hours as the Ravens navigate injured reserve and bring back a player or two once the Ravens can revert players without risk of ending their season or subjecting them to waivers.

Offense (25)

Quarterback (2)

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Running back (4)

J.K. Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell

Wide receiver (6)

Rashod Bateman

Odell Beckham Jr.

Zay Flowers

Nelson Agholor

Devin Duvernay

Tylan Wallace

Tight end (4)

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Charlie Kolar

Patrick Ricard

Offensive line (9)

Ronnie Stanley

John Simpson

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

Daniel Faalele

Patrick Mekari

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Andrew Vorhees [NFI]

Defense (25)

Interior Defensive line (4)

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

Outside linebacker (5)

Tyus Bowser [NFI]

Jadeveon Clowney

Odafe Oweh

David Ojabo

Tavius Robinson

Malik Hamm

Inside linebacker (5)

Roquan Smith

Patrick Queen

Trenton Simpson

Malik Harrison

Del’Shawn Phillips

Cornerback (8)

Marlon Humphrey

Rock Ya-Sin

Ronald Darby

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Brandon Stephens

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Arthur Maulet

Ar’Darius Washington

Safety (4)

Marcus Williams

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

Special Teams (3)