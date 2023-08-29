Ravens News 8/29: Offensive Ranking and more

Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink, BaltimoreRavens.com

While Harbaugh was more definitive on Andrews’ status for the season opener, he didn’t have as much concrete information on the status of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. Bowser hasn’t practiced yet this offseason as he’s been dealing with a knee issue. He was doing some work on a side field, not in uniform, during the early portion of practice. “I’m a little more vague on that one,” Harbaugh said. “I’m hopeful that he’ll get back here first game, second game, third game – somewhere in there. But we’ll just have to see. It’s with the doctors and Tyus.” Bowser is currently on the NFI list. If he remains on that list once the initial roster is set tomorrow at 4 p.m., Bowser is required to sit out the first four games. That would free up a roster spot, however.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

RAVENS AT BUCCANEERS Trenton Simpson Clemson · ILB Grade C+ Simpson showed special teams acumen by beating blocks and downing a punt on the six-yard line in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 26-20 loss to the Buccaneers. He adeptly stuck with RBs running routes in the second half. Simpson chased down a back on an RPO, but he was a step late to the ball at times, like when he was blocked on a 21-yard Patrick Laird run midway through the fourth quarter. Simpson put a big hit on Laird on the next play, holding him to a one-yard gain on a reception. He should be a valuable interior blitzer, as he showed when he forced quarterback Kyle Trask into a quick, inaccurate throw on third down in the fourth quarter.

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer